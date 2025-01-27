Investornewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) Extends Duquesne West Option With $800,000 Payment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) has renewed its option on the Duquesne West property in Quebec for 2025 with a $500,000 cash payment and 3,671,569 common shares valued at $300,000. CEO John Florek highlighted visible findings and the potential for increased grade and ounces in open-pit scenarios following a 2024 campaign of 19 holes totaling 8,166 meters. The project targets a near-surface, lower-grade deposit and builds on a historical inferred resource of 4.17 million tonnes grading up to 6.36 g/t Au. A Q1 mineral resource estimate update is anticipated.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield.

