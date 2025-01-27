Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gardening Tool (SGM-421)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory that can be used when watering a potted to promote drainage and increase oxygen levels," said an inventor, from Marion, Ind., "so I invented the DIRT DOZER. My design could enhance the growth and appearance of a plant."

The patent-pending invention provides a gardening tool to loosen dirt while watering a potted plant. In doing so, it helps increase oxygen levels in the soil. It also allows excess moisture to evaporate. As a result, it could help optimize plant health, growth, and appearance. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners and others who water plants. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-421, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

