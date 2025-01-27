(MENAFN- 3BL) STAMFORD, Ct., January 27, 2025 /3BL/ – HARMAN , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is honored that its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit has been globally recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a top global research and advisory firm.

ISG's 2024 Advanced Analytics and AI Services ISG Provider LensTM (EU and US) report, which evaluated 79 service providers, labeled HARMAN a leader in Data Science and AI Services, Data Modernization, and Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services within the midsize provider category. Additionally, HARMAN achieved leadership status in the 2024 Generative AI Services ISG Provider LensTM global report (mid-size) for Strategy and Consulting Services and Development and Deployment Services.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by ISG as an industry leader for our collaborative efforts in driving innovation and enabling transformative success for our customers in the AI, Advanced Analytics and Generative AI space,” said Nick Parrotta, President, Digital Transformation Solutions and Chief Digital & Information Officer at HARMAN .“This acknowledgment highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering people-first solutions that not only transform businesses but also help drive business outcomes that offer brilliant experiences.”

The ISG report highlights the rapid expansion of the GenAI market and the transformative power of AI-driven advanced analytics on business operations, talent dynamics, and competitive landscapes. HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is uniquely equipped to guide businesses through this evolving landscape, utilizing its deep domain expertise, strategic partnerships, specialized solutions, versatile platforms and modern data architectures to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and foster innovative business models.

“HARMAN stands out as a trusted partner in advanced analytics, AI and Generative AI services, leveraging cutting-edge platforms, domain-specific expertise, and a human-centric design philosophy to deliver transformative solutions. said Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG.“HARMAN integrates innovative AI technologies with deep industry insights, empowering enterprises to reimagine their operations, drive impactful business outcomes, and navigate the complexities of modern industries with confidence.”

The 2024 Advanced Analytics and AI Services ISG Provider LensTM (EU and US) report underscored several strengths of HARMAN in US region including:



Data Science and AI Services: The HARMAN innovative approach integrates customizable accelerators and event-driven solutions with deep industry expertise, speeding up AI deployment and empowering enterprises to transform data into actionable insights responsibly and ethically.

Data Modernization Services: The HARMAN Data DNA platform combines AI-driven modernization and robust governance frameworks, creating secure, high-quality data ecosystems that inspire trust and foster data-driven decision-making. Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services: HARMAN accelerates insight generation through GenAI-powered insight solutions and centers of excellence (CoEs), enabling businesses to unlock deeper value from data with advanced visualizations and tools that drive smarter decision-making.

The 2024 Generative AI Services ISG Provider LensTM global report identified several of HARMAN key strengths including:



Strategy and Consulting Services: With a focus on tailored strategies that drive transformative results, HARMAN helps businesses harness its deep industry expertise and cutting-edge AI solutions to unlock potential, achieve business goals and adapt to rapidly changing market demands. Development and Deployment Services: With extensive expertise in AI and ML technologies, HARMAN develops and deploys enterprise-grade AI applications with a focus on scalability, innovation security, and ethical AI practices, supported by a dedicated R&D team.

ISG recently undertook a research initiative to investigate the revolutionary effects of generative AI (GenAI) on the software development life cycle (SDLC). One of the primary hypothesis suggests that GenAI has the potential to halve manual efforts, substantially shorten development timelines, and enhance the quality and security of software throughout its entire life cycle. To learn more, check out the whitepaper: Integrating GenAI into Software Development

For more information on HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, visit .

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees in 45+ locations around the world are focused on transforming everyday experiences. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN partners with our customers to deliver a holistic experience – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people allows us to deploy next-generation platforms, while delivering cost efficiencies and innovative solutions to help our clients achieve brilliant outcomes.​​ To know more, please visit

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About ISG Provider LensTM Research

The ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit .

