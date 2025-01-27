Comcast Premieres 'Our Blues Make Us Gold,' A Compelling Documentary Celebrating North Carolina A&T's Global Impact And Historic Legacy

Documentary showcases the nation's largest Black university's unique position as both a powerhouse in STEM education and a historically agricultural institution through the voices and viewpoints of its alumni and students.Available now exclusively on Black Experience on Xfinity and Xumo Play.

Comcast announced the exclusive premiere of Our Blues Make Us Gold , a feature-length documentary that examines the history and global impact of North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University, the country's largest historically Black university, from filmmakers Brandon Gerard and Ashley Shanté. The documentary is available for free as part of Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity and Xumo Play.

Launched in 2021, Comcast's Black Experience is a comprehensive content destination that features the ultimate in Black storytelling from diverse programming partners and film studios and has released a variety of original documentaries to showcase diverse talent and content creators. Black Experience is available across Xfinity's entertainment devices, including X1, Flex and Xumo Stream Box, as well as on Xumo Play, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app available on major streaming platforms.

Our Blues Make Us Gold explores the legacy and future of North Carolina A&T and captures the university's unique position as both a powerhouse in STEM education and a historically agricultural institution, sharing the voices and viewpoints of alumni and students who bring its story to life.

Behind the lens are Ashley and Brandon, a husband-and-wife duo with over 20 years of professional experience in film production. Through their production company, From A2B Entertainment, they deliver stories that blend emotional depth with a fresh, contemporary style.

"A few years ago, I was in the writers room pitching for a new character to be an HBCU graduate,” shared Ashley.“The painfully loud silence of my colleagues was eventually followed by really insulting questions. I left the room feeling angry that day. That anger fueled the conversation I had with Brandon, which resulted in our big idea, to show the greatness and impact of a real life HBCU and bring it to a mainstream audience. We were told many times this couldn't be done. We refused to accept that."

“We wanted this film to feel like stories by the campfire with ancestors, mixed with the urgency of a call to action to protect sacred and necessary institutions like North Carolina A&T,” said Brandon.“We are thankful to Comcast, Xfinity and Xumo for partnering with us to amplify the stories of our community's real-life superheroes.”

