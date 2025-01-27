Formula 1 Partners With Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay On Premium F1 Garage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Formula 1 has partnered with multiple Michelin-starred chef, and long-time friend of the sport, Gordon Ramsay, to deliver a world-class experience in the Paddock's most premium hospitality, F1 Garage.

After a successful debut at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2024, Gordon Ramsay's culinary magic is coming to Qatar's Lusail Circuit in November and Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit in December. These two GCC stops will spotlight flavors inspired by the region, blending the excitement of motorsport with the richness of local culture.

Located within the inner sanctum of the F1 Paddock and Pit Lane, F1 Garage offers fans with an unparalleled interactive experience, immersing them in on-track action while enjoying world- class food, beverages and service.

Gordon Ramsay will combine his love of F1 with his culinary expertise to further elevate guest experience. Gordon and his team of Executive Chefs will curate a menu of gourmet dishes inspired by that weekend's Grand Prix and infused with locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, expert mixologists will craft signature cocktails, offering a distinctive selection of drinks that complement the exceptional dining experience.

The new experience will build on the unprecedented success Gordon has brought to the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX where he has hosted guests in the Paddock. In 2024, Gordon transformed F1 Garage into“Ramsay's Garage” where fans experienced three days of diverse cuisine, including live cooking stations from guest chefs and a pop-up of his world- renowned Lucky Cat restaurant, all overseen by Gordon himself.

At F1 Garage, guests get up close and personal with the cars as they roll into the Pit Lane, before they delve behind the scenes of Formula 1, with exclusive experiences including Paddock, Truck and Garage Tours, Support Race Grid Walks and the F1 Podium celebrations. They are also treated to special appearances throughout the weekend from F1 Ambassadors, former world champions and drivers past and present.

In 2025, F1 Garage will return for ten Grands Prix, starting in Miami, and followed by Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Austin, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said:“We are thrilled to begin such an exciting collaboration with a world-renowned chef like Gordon Ramsay. F1 Garage is a one-of-a-kind experience in our sport, offering fans unparalleled access inside the world of Formula 1.

“Our vision is to offer premium F1 hospitality through a unique journey not only on the track, but also at the table, with standards of excellence that reflect the passion and soul of our sport. We cannot wait to begin this joint venture entirely dedicated to our guests, which will see them enjoy an unforgettable experience, starting from the Miami GP.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay, said:“My passion for F1 is well known but it's the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much. In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group. We're excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can't wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”