Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Printer (SGM-402)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable printer that would allow items to be printed on a mobile basis as well as at home," said an inventor, from Wenatchee, Wash., "so I invented the PRINT-2-BOOK. My design can be used to print items for a journal type to keep photos, memories, stories, doodles, thoughts, and other items housed in a special location."

The invention provides a portable printer that enables you to fill blank journals with cherished photos, spiritual information, affirmations, recipes, manuals, an exercise log, treasured stories, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional printers. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-402, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

