Carecloud Achieves Record-Breaking Shareholder Turnout And Record Yes Votes To Approve Increase In Authorized Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leading provider of healthcare and generative AI solutions for medical practices and systems nationwide, today held its special meeting (“Special Meeting”) of CareCloud's common stock shareholders. At the Special Meeting, a record-breaking 10.8 million shareholders, representing 85% of the votes cast, approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the Company's authorized shares of common stock from 35 million to 85 million shares.

“We thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of our proposal,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.

The detailed voting results are reflected in the Form 8-K to be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Certain information contained in this press release is a summary of relevant portions of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other materials filed with the SEC. The entirety of the filings is available on the SEC's website and on .

About CareCloud

