Champions League: Interim Coach Tullberg Creates Siege Mentality Amid Dortmund's Struggles

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), Jan 27 (IANS) With one notable exception, things seem to be business as usual for Mike Tullberg. While the 39-year-old Dane used to typically prepare Borussia Dortmund's under-19 side for the Youth League, he now finds himself coaching the senior team in its upcoming clash against Shakhtar - an interim solution after Nuri Sahin's dismissal.

Given that direct qualification for the next round of the newly formed 2024-2025 appears unlikely, and with the play-offs already secured, Tullberg's task is to deliver a respectable performance amid a deep sporting and structural crisis for last year's Champions League finalists.

BVB remains in limbo, seemingly in need of a squad overhaul and leadership restructuring. On top of that is the pressing need to find a new head coach - possibly two - one to guide the team until the season's end and another to oversee a more extensive rebuild, reports Xinhua.

"I can't reinvent football in six days," said the former Hearts striker. "My focus is attitude, body language, passion, and courageous forward-bound defending."

In the midst of this turmoil, Tullberg's chances of keeping the senior role for any extended period are slim; the club has so far only confirmed his presence for Wednesday's match. Undeterred, he is trying to instil a sense of robust self-confidence in the team despite the uncertainty. Off the pitch, media reports suggest a possible dismissal of Technical Director Sven Mislintat, linked to a power struggle with Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl.

Although Kehl recently extended his contract until 2027, the German transfer window closes on February 3, making it a challenge to sign new arrivals or manage potential departures. Winger Karim Adeyemi, for instance, is said to be on Napoli's wish list.

Meanwhile, CEO Lars Ricken is scrutinizing coaching options, while Tullberg attempts to create a siege mentality to shield the squad from outside pressures. He is taking the team's 2-2 league draw against Bremen as a fresh starting point after a series of discouraging defeats.

With modest objectives set, Tullberg's day-to-day approach sees him throwing all his energy into the job until Wednesday's final whistle. "All of this is not about me, but I can't hide what I am," he said. Fans caught a glimpse of his passion when he paced the touchline against Bremen. The hope is that Tullberg can translate his drive into a positive impact on the players.