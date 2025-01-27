Universities Space Research Association Welcomes Dr. Elsayed R. Talaat As New President And CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a non-profit organization chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering, welcomes Dr. Elsayed R. Talaat as its President and CEO. Dr. Talaat takes the reins of USRA today--Monday, January 27, 2025.

Dr. Talaat is an accomplished leader with well-rounded experience working in leadership roles at NOAA, NASA, and the Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory. Dr. Talaat has been responsible for programmatic and technical coordination with OSTP, the Department of Defense, other federal agencies, non-federal agencies, industries, and international partners.

"I am honored to join USRA as its next President and CEO. This organization has a rich history of innovation, customer focus, and community impact, and I am eager to work with this talented team to build on USRA's legacy. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, deliver exceptional results, and create lasting value for our stakeholders."

Before joining USRA, Dr. Talaat was Director of the Office of Space Weather Observations at NESDIS where he provided leadership and oversight in the development, acquisition, integration, installation, and acceptance of major system elements for NOAA's operational and environmental satellite systems.

Dr. Elsayed Talaat succeeds Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson who retired after 10 years of service on January 1, 2025. Mr. Todd Bidwell, USRA's Chief Financial Officer, has been serving as Interim President and CEO since then.

Dr. Talaat holds a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from the University of Washington, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan in Atmospheric and Space Sciences. He has authored or collaborated on over 60 journal papers and over 400 conference papers.

Dr. Talaat resides with his family in Ellicott City, Maryland.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. It is an association with 121 university members. It engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at .

PR Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi

[email protected]

443-812-6945

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED