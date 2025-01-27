Local Small Business Owner Now Offers Select Postalannex Shipping & Office Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annex Brands, Continues to Expand and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Thaxton, VA. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located inside Thaxton at 1008 Little Apple Dr., this new PostalAnnex store will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, virtual mailbox services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more.

"We decided to open a PostalAnnex inside our current business to enhance convenience for our customers," said Om Patel, co-owner of PostalAnnex in Thaxton, VA. "Being in the same building as Thaxton Market, a gas station, it felt natural to add PostalAnnex services. Our goal is to provide essential services in one place, making it easier for our community to tackle daily tasks without extra travel."

Annex Brands, the parent company of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Om and Amit have decided to join our franchise family and offer select PostalAnnex shipping and office services," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "PostalAnnex Express locations are an excellent opportunity to complement existing markets, pharmacies, convenience stores, hotels and more, providing indispensable services to local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24018, located in Thaxton Market at 1008 Little Apple Dr., Thaxton, VA 24174, and the services offered at the new Thaxton location, please visit .

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit .

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED