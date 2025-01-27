NMDP Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, announced today executive leadership news – including introducing Alexander Rosenstein as general counsel and chief compliance officer and adding strategic responsibilities under Erica Jensen, senior vice president of strategy and advancement – resulting in a streamlined team at the helm of the 40 year-old organization. Rosenstein and Jensen are filling existing executive roles and responsibilities.

Alexander Rosenstein joins as primary counsel and will oversee the government affairs, compliance, and quality & regulatory affairs teams. Previously, he served as an officer at Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. in Minneapolis and was general counsel and corporate secretary at medical device manufacturer Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories. Prior to that, Rosenstein was a shareholder at Fredrikson & Byron, where he was a member of the Securities, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions practice groups, and a corporate attorney in New York City.

“We are excited to welcome Alex as he steps into this critical role during a time of momentum and meaningful growth in our five-year strategic plan,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP.“His proven expertise in global public and private sectors combined with his in-house healthcare experience will play a pivotal role in achieving our ambitious goal to improve the lives of 10,000 patients by 2028.”

Erica Jensen, who led the innovation, strategy and marketing teams at NMDP, will now also assume responsibility for the NMDP Foundation, advancing its philanthropic initiatives in alignment with the organization's strategy. In her new strategy and advancement role, Jensen will also align and elevate the corporate and foundation marketing functions to continually improve how NMDP deepens engagement with global stakeholders in the organization's trajectory as a vital cell therapy player.

Ronneberg added,“In her tenure here, Erica has proven herself to be a transformative visionary as well as trusted, talented people leader. She exemplifies the kind of sharp business acumen we continue to cultivate at NMDP and I'm grateful for her strong, steady leadership, as our executive team takes a fresh and renewed focus on achieving our FY25 goals and beyond.”

Effective January 24, Jensen takes over Foundation oversight for Joy King, who joined the Animal Humane Society as CEO. Rosenstein started at NMDP on January 16.

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

