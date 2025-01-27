Marymount University Introduces New MSW Program For Clinical Social Workers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, Virginia -

Marymount University, a national leader in comprehensive education, will train future Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs) with its new Master of Social Work-Traditional Track. Beginning in Spring 2025, the program will prepare aspiring practitioners for Master's level Social Work licensure and LCSW licensure without campus residencies or requirements to the Marymount campus. Online MSW students will benefit from clinical placements close to their homes and innovative online courses taught by experienced faculty.







"Marymount University has prepared students for impactful careers since we opened in 1950. Our Online MSW continues that tradition by training social work professionals for clinical roles." said Dr. Henry Poduthase, Director of Marymount's Online MSW Program. "It is a program focused on preparing compassionate practitioners for communities in need."

The Online MSW program builds skills for today's needs and anticipates long-term trends. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 7% growth in employment opportunities for social workers by 2033, which is above average compared to other occupations. Demand for social workers specializing in mental health and substance abuse treatment is even higher, with a 12% projected growth rate.

Graduates of the Online MSW program will help address America's mental health crisis through individual and group counseling. A 2022 survey conducted by KFF/CNN found that 51% of respondents experienced or witnessed family members experiencing severe mental health crises. Stress created by personal finances, social inequities, and lack of health care access contribute to widespread anxiety. MSW-trained professionals can help clients with these challenges thanks to their knowledge of therapeutic techniques, including counseling and community resources.

Marymount's Online MSW will be an excellent option for students who want to balance their studies with personal and professional obligations. The program's 100% online format and part-time structure make it more accommodating for those who cannot commit to full-time studies. Sixty credits of coursework and 900 hours of clinical placements can be completed in three years of study.

Another reason for students to choose the Online MSW at Marymount is the program's free practicum placement services. MSW candidates work with their student advisors and faculty on identifying placement sites close to home. The placement process identifies supervised experiences that match student interests. Practicum hours are completed at the same time as coursework, thus putting course lessons into action.

The Online MSW curriculum builds clinical skills in students by dividing courses into foundational and advanced years. Foundational courses acclimate students with bachelor's degrees in disciplines other than social work to the profession. Faculty members with experience in social work lead courses like Human Behavior and the Social Environment and Social Work in a Multicultural Society.

Coursework in the program's advanced year focuses on clinical and administrative skills needed in the social work profession. MSW candidates learn best practices for social work interventions with families, organizations and communities. They also explore the intricacies of social work policy and administration. The program also offers clinical electives for students interested in different areas of specialization.

Graduates of the Online MSW program will benefit from the University's strong national reputation. U.S. News & World Report placed Marymount University in its Best National University rankings for the 2024-2025 school year. The University also ranked highly in the Top Performers on Social Mobility based on high graduation rates for Pell Grant recipients.

Learn more about Marymount's Online MSW Program by visiting the Marymount University website or contacting Dr. Henry Poduthase, Associate Professor and Program Director, at ....

About Marymount University

Marymount University is a private, comprehensive university founded in 1950 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, with its main campus in Arlington, VA. Students, faculty and staff bring foundational values like intellectual curiosity and service to others to life. Marymount offers students a unique mix of STEM programs and liberal arts fields in a curriculum that provides specialized educational opportunities at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. Marymount enrolls about 4,000 students, representing approximately 49 states and 75 countries. The University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having one of the most internationally diverse student bodies in the nation.

