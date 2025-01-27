South Africa's Injury Woes Deepen Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Paarl, Jan 27 (IANS) South Africa's chances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have taken another hit with injury concerns looming over key players. David Miller, captain of the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20, left the field during his team's final home game against Durban's Super Giants after appearing to sustain an injury while fielding.

This adds to a growing list of injury setbacks that could affect South Africa's squad for the marquee event starting on February 19.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the incident occurred in the 14th over when Marcus Stoinis played a shot through the covers. Miller attempted to stop the ball but failed, and moments later, left the field accompanied by the Royals' medical team. While he was able to walk unaided, albeit gingerly, he climbed the stairs to the changeroom with some difficulty. The seriousness of the injury is yet to be confirmed, but it has sparked concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy.

Adding to South Africa's troubles is Lungi Ngidi, who missed his fourth consecutive game for the Royals and has played only three out of eight matches in the SA20. Ngidi, who spent the entire international summer sidelined with a groin injury, is being carefully reintroduced to competitive cricket.

The Royals' management has indicated that his return is being managed cautiously to avoid further setbacks. However, his lack of match fitness remains a concern for South Africa's white-ball coach, Rob Walter.

South Africa's fast-bowling resources have been severely depleted ahead of the Champions Trophy. Anrich Nortje, one of their premier pacers, has already been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. To make matters worse, Gerald Coetzee, who was tipped as Nortje's likely replacement, is out of the SA20 due to a hamstring injury.

The South Africa team management now faces a race against time to finalise a replacement for Nortje, with the ICC's squad submission deadline looming on February 11.