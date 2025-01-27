Sea Tutors Wins Best Onboard Tutoring Company 2024 At The Luxlife Marine Tourism Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Emerging victorious against worthy global nominations, Sea Tutors' achievement reflects the highly personalised service it offers to its ultra-high-net-worth clientele, as well as the company's commitment to providing exceptional private tuition at sea.

Formerly known as the Nautical Awards, the Marine Tourism Awards is a programme dedicated to highlighting the achievements of global businesses offering maritime and coastal experiences. LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication and an independent brand. Launched in 2015, it now has over 90,000 subscribers globally.

Organisations shortlisted for Best Onboard Tutoring Company 2024 needed to demonstrate evidence of outstanding expertise within this sector, as well as superior levels of client satisfaction and customer service.

Sea Tutors offers tailored teaching that aligns with travel, ensuring children receive a well-rounded education that prepares them to be responsible global citizens. Focused on holistic development, environmental awareness, and academic success, Sea Tutors delivers high-quality, full-time tutoring services that cater to individual needs, including support for learning differences or enrichment during extended travel.

Joanna Dunckley, marine scientist, private tutor and part of the Sea Tutors team, explains what makes Sea Tutors a standout organisation:

"What sets us apart from competitors is our deep understanding of both education and the yachting lifestyle. Our unique selling point lies in our ability to combine academic excellence with a focus on marine and environmental education, crafting rich, immersive learning experiences that extend beyond traditional classrooms."

Sea Tutors CEO and Tutors International Founder, Adam Caller, commented:

"It reflects the hard work of our team and the value we place on delivering exceptional, immersive tutoring for our select clientele."

This recognition solidifies Sea Tutors' reputation as the leading provider of bespoke yacht-based tuition and enrichment. It underscores the trust families place in its ability to deliver innovative, world-class education tailored to the unique demands of life at sea.

About the Marine Tourism Awards

The Marine Tourism Awards 2024 is a highly competitive awards programme honouring businesses that make the maritime sector successful and desirable, highlighting inventive experiences and unbeatable customer service. All award nominees are evaluated based on their quality and achievements. The Marine Tourism Awards operate an open-vote policy and anonymous voting is open to subscribers, as well as across social media platforms. The Maritime Tourism Awards are committed to ensuring that all candidates are assessed solely based on their successes and contributions to the luxury industry. The Marine Tourism Awards are hosted by LUXlife Magazine, a premium lifestyle publication.

About Sea Tutors

Sea Tutors ( ) is an award-winning private tutoring company, specialising in full-time service for those who travel extensively. Sea Tutors has been created by the prestigious team at Tutors International to provide an academic structure to life on the ocean waves. With the academic capabilities needed to navigate the nuances of life on the waves, Sea Tutors offers educational excellence with the backing of over 25 years of tutoring expertise behind it.

