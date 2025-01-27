(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Commercial Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 427.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries Japan, US, China, India, Germany, UK, Canada, France, Brazil, and Italy Key companies profiled Atlas Technical Consultants, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., Marcus and Millichap Real Estate Investment Services Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK PROPERTIES, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc

Market Driver

Commercial real estate market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. Retail and hospitality segments are thriving, with GST bringing uniformity and ease of doing business. Smart Cities Mission is driving demand for commercial spaces, especially in IT and engineering sectors. Boutique businesses and start-ups prefer co-working spaces and flex centers. Technology development, including virtual property tours, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, is transforming commercial real estate. The vaccine campaign and stable economic environment are boosting confidence among business owners, leading to increased lease signings for offices, industrial, and multifamily properties. E-commerce and manufacturing sectors continue to expand, requiring more industrial and logistics spaces. Hospitality sector is adapting to future workplaces with innovative designs and amenities. Developers are leveraging data analytics to offer customized solutions to tenants. Overall, the commercial real estate market is evolving, offering exciting opportunities for businesses across industries.

In the commercial real estate market, vendors employ an integrated marketing communication strategy to sell their products effectively. This approach utilizes various channels such as newspapers, magazines, social media, and TV advertisements. A creative campaign follows the advertisement, which includes Internet pre-roll, social media, and blogging programs, and an interactive website. Social media plays a crucial role, with visual content driving customer engagement and fostering online brand communities. Vendors also utilize Instagram to exhibit product usage ideas. This comprehensive strategy enhances brand authenticity and recognition, generating consumer interest in the company's offerings.

This commercial real estate market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offices

1.2 Retail

1.3 Leisure 1.4 Others



2.1 Rental

2.2 Lease 2.3 Sales



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offices- The global commercial real estate market is experiencing a notable growth in the offices segment. This trend is driven by shifting work patterns and corporate demands. Flexible work arrangements, hybrid models, and increasing technological usage are influencing the need for office space. Businesses prioritize contemporary, adaptable, and tech-savvy workspaces to attract talent. Co-working spaces like Regus and WeWork, providing flexible office solutions, are prominent examples. Major corporations, such as Google and Amazon, invest in innovative office layouts to foster teamwork and employee satisfaction. The offices end-user segment is projected to expand from 2024 to 2028, reflecting the evolving workspaces to meet modern business practices. This progress presents opportunities and challenges for the global commercial real estate market, leading to moderate growth during the forecast period.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Offices



Retail



Leisure

Others

Channel



Rental



Lease

Sales

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

