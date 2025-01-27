Physician Growth Partners Advises Women's Healthfirst As A Founding Practice Of Nova Women's Health Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a nationally recognized healthcare and M&A Advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has recently advised Women's HealthFirst ("WHF") on its partnership with Nova Women's Partners. Together with WomanCare ("WC"), the two groups have come together as founding practices of Nova, a newly formed women's health that is taking an innovative approach to women's health.

Over the past two decades, Women's HealthFirst has earned a reputation as a leader in women's healthcare throughout Chicago's suburbs, providing care at five clinic locations. Since their early years of practicing, both WHF and WomanCare sought an opportunity to unify under a single umbrella. Their partnership with Nova provides the foundation to execute a broader growth strategy, enhance service offerings and infrastructure, and strengthen their market presence across Illinois and the greater Midwest region.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to WHF & WC in their evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership. Russell Hilton at Alston and Bird provided legal counsel to both WHF & WC.

"We are very grateful to have had PGP by our side throughout the challenging process of finding the right partner. Ezra, James and Bobby had both the leadership and integral market experience to guide us. They understood what type of merger and partnership we were looking for, and they significantly enhanced our ability to represent ourselves in the best way possible. Ultimately, working with PGP enabled us to achieve our most desirable outcome," added Dr Erwin Szela, managing partner of WHF.

Ezra Simons, Co-Founder & Partner at PGP, commented, "Bringing two groups together in a process requires significant coordination from our team and vision / cohesion from the clients. Erwin (Szela) and Randy (Kahan) built their groups in parallel over 30 years; they wanted to do this 30-years ago. I am thrilled our team at PGP was able to help make it happen. Finding a solid partner in Nova, who understood what they were trying to build, and had just launched their platform should make this very exciting to watch over the coming years."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm dedicated to helping independent physician groups and healthcare services business owners explore and execute transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP is the most active M&A Advisor to independent physician groups1 since its founding in 2017, advising 70+ practices in successful transactions. The firm creates value by providing proprietary market insights, operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory services from start to finish.

