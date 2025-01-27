Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Height Warning Signal (SDK-165)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that would automatically inform a driver if their vehicle is too tall to clear a low overhead obstruction," said an inventor, from Lacey, Wash., "so I invented the INSTANT HEIGHT DETECTION. My design eliminates guesswork, and it helps prevent serious damage and traffic delays, especially when traveling on unfamiliar roads and highways."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to warn drivers of low overhead obstructions. It eliminates the need to guess and hope that there is sufficient clearance. It prevents a tall vehicle from colliding with a fixed overhead structure. It also increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for governmental agencies in charge of roads and highways, owners of parking garages, etc.

