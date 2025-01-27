Elevar Therapeutics Announces The Formation And Members Of Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Scientific Advisory Board formed with internationally recognized liver and biliary tract cancer physicians to support the advancement of solid tumor pipeline programs Elevar plans for major 2025 oncology regulatory milestones

- March 2025 PDUFA date and launch preparation for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma

- NDA Submission for lirafugratinib in second half 2025 for FGFR2 driven cholangiocarcinoma

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a portfolio company of HLB Co., Ltd., today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with internationally renowned experts in the discovery and development of next generation hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma cancer therapies.

“We proudly welcome our newly formed Scientific Advisory Board, a distinguished group of oncology clinicians who will play a crucial role in supporting our research and development strategy. Their individual and collective expertise will be invaluable as we strive to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer,” commented Chris Galloway, M.D., senior vice president of clinical development and medical affairs at Elevar.

Mitesh Borad, M.D.

Mitesh J. Borad, M.D., is the Getz Family Research Professor and leads the Novel Therapeutics and Modalities Program at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Borad is an internationally recognized expert for treating patients with cholangiocarcinoma and has been extensively involved in developing novel cancer therapeutic platforms that leverage genomic medicine and gene/virus therapies, with a focus on tumors of the liver, bile ducts and pancreas. He has led the clinical development of novel anti-cancer agents in more than 50 first-in-human studies, including a multi-institutional team with collaborators at Mayo Clinic and the Translational Genomics Research Institute, which led to the discovery of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGFR2) fusions in patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, with the first demonstration of anti-tumor activity with FGFR inhibitors in this patient population. Subsequent work led to the FDA approval of three FGFR inhibitor cancer therapies.

Richard Kim, M.D.

Dr. Richard Kim is a Service Chief of Medical Gastrointestinal Oncology and Senior Member in the Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center and a Professor of Oncology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. Before joining Moffitt in 2010, Dr. Kim was an associate physician in gastrointestinal malignancies at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center and a clinical assistant professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Kim's clinical and research interests focus on gastrointestinal tumors, in particular hepatobiliary and colon cancer. He is a principal investigator in multiple investigator-initiated and pharmaceutical phase I, II and III trials using immunotherapy and novel targeted agents.

Daneng Li, M.D.

Daneng Li, M.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research at City of Hope, specializing in treating gastrointestinal cancers. Dr. Li currently leads the liver tumors program and is also the co-director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Program at City of Hope. Dr. Li's clinical and academic research is focused on the multidisciplinary approach to treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). He leads several clinical trials focused on improving outcomes for patients with NETs and works closely with scientists in the development of the next generation of novel therapeutics.

Rachna T Shroff, M.D., M.S.

Rachna T. Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO, serves as associate director of Clinical Investigations and co-leader of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Research Team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC) and is a professor in the Department of Medicine, chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology, medical director for the Oncology Service Line and associate dean for Clinical and Translational Research for the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. Dr. Shroff joined UACC from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She is a clinical and translational investigator focused on developing novel therapies for pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers and has led numerous clinical trials focusing on pancreaticobiliary tumors. She was the national principal investigator for SWOG 1815, which investigated a triplet chemotherapy regimen as a potential new standard of care for biliary cancers.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of HLB Group, is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. With expertise rooted in oncology, Elevar is focused on identifying and developing promising medicines for complex yet under-treated health conditions. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidate is rivoceranib. The NDA for rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as a therapy for advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is currently under review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date scheduled for March 20, 2025. On December 2, 2023, Elevar acquired worldwide rights to develop and commercialize lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), an FGFR2 inhibitor that has shown differentiated efficacy in FGFR2-driven cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and demonstrated durable responses across multiple other types of FGFR2-altered solid tumors. An NDA submission for lirafugratinib is planned for 2025.

About HLB Group

The HLB Group is comprised of HLB Inc. (KOSDAQ:028300) and its affiliates with a diverse portfolio across biopharma, lifestyle, marine business, semiconductor and energy, united by the mission of improving all aspects of human life. Members of the HLB Group include HLB Innovation (KOSDAQ: 024850), HLB BioStep (KOSDAQ:278650), HLB Pharmaceutical (KOSDAQ:047920), HLB Life Science (KOSDAQ:067630), HLB Therapeutics (KOSDAQ:115450), HLB Panagene (KOSDAQ:046210) and HLB Global (KOSDAQ:003580). HLB Group's overseas affiliates include Elevar Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, a nucleic acid immunotherapy platform company, and Verismo Therapeutics, a CAR T platform oncology company, and a fully owned subsidiary of HLB Innovation, both based in the United States.

