Jack Brewer Foundation Launches 'JBF 25 For 25 Campaign' To Raise $25 Million In Support Of Social Impact Initiatives

Jack Brewer Foundation Launches Campaign Supporting Communities Impacted by the Criminal Justice System, Fatherlessness, and Poverty

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ) is excited to announce the launch of its JBF 25 for 25 Campaign, aiming to raise $25 million to expand and strengthen its life-changing programs across the United States. This campaign seeks to empower communities affected by the criminal justice system by providing them with the resources and opportunities needed to make the American dream a reality. With nearly 20 years of experience serving underserved communities, The Jack Brewer Foundation is committed to its mission of empowering individuals in need and making a meaningful social impact.The Jack Brewer Foundation's programs focus on supporting the orphan, the widow, and the incarcerated, particularly men, boys, and families affected by fatherlessness, crime, and generational poverty. Through mentorship, education, job training, and fatherhood support, JBF addresses some of America's most urgent social issues while promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values."Our JBF 25 for 25 Campaign is about more than just raising funds; it's about real impact. For nearly two decades, we've worked to create positive change for minority communities facing the challenges of fatherlessness and systemic barriers. We are committed to increasing diversity, providing support where it's most needed, and helping individuals break the cycles of poverty and incarceration with the help of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. With your support, we can continue to grow our programs and reach even more people in need of empowerment and opportunity," says Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation.A program participant and 2nd Chance Father, Ivan Blanco, said,“I was sent to adult prison at 15, where inmates were my only father figures. I didn't know how to be a man, let alone a father. Thanks to The Jack Brewer Foundation, I now have the tools to be the dad my three daughters deserve. I'm coaching their soccer games, helping with homework, and even working with other incarcerated dads to reconnect with their families. This program didn't just give me a second chance; it gave me a purpose. I'll never stop giving back.”“I was arrested for the first time when I was just 10 years old. For decades, I lived a life I'm not proud of. But here I am, a free man at 55, completely transformed. Through The Jack Brewer Foundation's Faith and Fatherhood program, I've found purpose, dignity, and a chance to serve others. I'm mentoring young men, giving back, and praising God for His mercy every step of the way. This program didn't just change my life; it gave me my life back. I'll never leave it because it's given me the tools to truly live and help others find dignity along the way too,” says Elmo Golden, JBF Employee and 2nd Chance Father.The Jack Brewer Foundation's efforts have always been deeply connected to addressing the needs of marginalized groups, with a special focus on breaking the cycles that often keep minority communities trapped in generational poverty and hardship. Through its programs, JBF empowers men, boys, and their families, many of whom have been affected by fatherlessness, crime, poverty, and the criminal justice system, to rebuild their lives, support their families, and become leaders in their communities. JBF works with both juveniles and adults to provide a pathway to the American Dream for those impacted by the criminal justice system.In addition to its social impact work, the JBF Relief team has been essential in providing emergency response during natural disasters. JBF has mobilized its athletes and incarcerated fathers to lead evacuations, assist with tree cutting and debris removal, and distribute food, medical supplies, and other critical relief items to those affected.To support the JBF 25 for 25 Campaign and help us reach our $25 million goal, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" thejackbrewerfoundatio . Together, we can continue making a real difference and empowering individuals to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

