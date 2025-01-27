Aline Acquires Roobrik To Enhance Prospect Engagement And Sales Qualification Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aline Acquires Roobrik to Enhance Sales Qualification Capabilities

Capabilities Delivering high-quality leads and sales efficiency for senior living operators

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlineTM, the leading provider of senior living operating software , announces the of Roobrik, a sales and marketing company specializing in prospect engagement and lead qualification.This strategic move will redefine lead engagement and sales optimization while strengthening Aline's position delivering the industry's most comprehensive and integrated sales qualification ecosystem. As senior living operators face a growing volume of digital leads - making up to 60% of all leads - focusing on the right prospect is more critical than ever.“Today's operators face mounting pressure to streamline their sales processes as the volume of leads continues to grow driven by demographics and higher market penetration,” said Brad Frasher, chairman and CEO of Aline.“By integrating Roobrik's innovative technology into our comprehensive suite, we provide senior living operators with unmatched insights into prospect readiness, enabling sales teams to prioritize high value leads and deliver personalized, impactful experiences for prospects.”Aline and Roobrik share a long-standing history, with nearly half of Roobrik's customers already using solutions from Aline. Operators will gain unparalleled access to the largest senior living consumer sentiment database, featuring over 12 million data points from 200,000+ annual surveys, empowering them to better understand and engage prospects.“Since starting Roobrik in 2013, we have been laser-focused on helping prospects make senior living decisions, and helping operators grow through better-qualified, better-prepared leads,” said Nate O'Keefe, CEO and founder of Roobrik. "Combining our solutions with Aline, will better equip operators to reduce acquisition costs by more efficiently prioritizing higher caliber leads to ultimately increase move-ins."While Aline is committed to an open ecosystem and working with new and existing integration partners, the key benefits of the Aline-Roobrik combination will include:.Improved consumer experience: Empower senior living prospects with highly personalized engagement, tailored resources, and data-driven insights..Enhanced prospect insights: Provide deeper visibility into a prospect's decision-making journey, improving lead qualification..Optimized lead scoring: Leverage proprietary data and advanced analytics to identify the most sales-ready leads prior to discovery or community tour..Lower cost per move-in: Provide higher qualified leads with information for a more personalized journey leading to increased conversion rates well above paid referrals on average.Discover how Aline and Roobrik are transforming senior living sales and operations at and .About AlineAline provides a senior living operating system created to meet the industry's most complex challenges – in a single software platform. The company serves sales, operations and clinical teams in more than 7,500 communities across the senior living, post-acute and home care sectors. The Aline senior living operating system increases efficiency, delivers performance gains and connects residents, staff and family members with industry-leading CRM, marketing automation, financial, reporting and care solutions.About RoobrikRoobrik is a technology company founded in Durham, North Carolina in 2013 to give more and better days to families, and to help the organizations that care for them grow. The patented Roobrik platform provides unbiased support to older adults and families navigating age-related care and lifestyle decisions, and enables them to connect with senior living communities when they are ready. Roobrik currently serves nearly 2,000 senior living communities, and tens of thousands of consumers each month.

