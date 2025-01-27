Standing Against The Erosion Of Equity And The Erasure Of The Tuskegee Airmen's Legacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) stands resolute in our mission to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in and aerospace. Today, we find ourselves compelled to speak out against two deeply troubling developments: the repeal of Executive Order 13985, which prioritized equity in programs, and the removal of the Tuskegee Airmen's story from the United States Air Force (USAF) training courses.

OBAP Speaks Out Against Repeal of Equity Order and Erasure of Tuskegee Airmen's Legacy in USAF Training

Post thi

These actions intend to erode decades of progress toward an equitable and inclusive society, particularly in sectors like aviation and aerospace, where the contributions of Black Americans have historically been marginalized, undervalued, and often ignored.

Impact of the Repeal of Executive Order 13985

Executive Order 13985 was a critical step toward addressing systemic inequities in government programs. The repeal of such pivotal legislation sends a clear and troubling message: that equity is no longer a priority and that barriers to opportunity for underrepresented communities are acceptable.

In aviation and aerospace, the effects of inequity are stark. Black professionals remain underrepresented as pilots, aerospace engineers, aviation leaders, and in several other roles across our industry. These gaps are not due to a lack of merit, talent, or ambition, but largely due to systemic barriers that have persisted for generations. Equity-focused initiatives like those promoted under Executive Order 13985 are essential to leveling the playing field and ensuring everyone has a fair chance to contribute and succeed.

The dismantling of such initiatives threatens to undo progress and leaves marginalized communities with fewer pathways to meaningful careers in aerospace and aviation. It is not just a step backward; it signals to many that their dreams are not valued and their voices are not heard.

The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

Equally distressing is the USAF's decision to remove the story of the Tuskegee Airmen from its training curriculum. The Tuskegee Airmen represent far more than history-they are a living testament to the resilience, courage, and excellence of Black aviators who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations.

During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen overcame unimaginable adversity, proving their merit, skill, and valor in the face of blatant and systemic racism. They demonstrated that diversity strengthens our nation, our military, and our aviation industry. Their story is a cornerstone of American history and aviation heritage.

To erase their legacy from USAF training courses is to erase a critical reminder of the progress we have made-and the work that remains. Furthermore, it erases the invaluable lessons their journey imparts-including the importance of perseverance, leadership, and the fight for justice in the face of adversity. Even more so, it sends a dangerous message to young Black aviators and airmen that their contributions, past and present, are disposable.

OBAP's Call to Action

We will not stand idly by as equity is dismantled and history is erased. OBAP calls on:

to reinstate and strengthen policies that prioritize equity, recognizing that a fair society benefits us all.to restore the Tuskegee Airmen's story to its training programs, ensuring their legacy continues to inspire and educate future generations.to join us in advocating for inclusion in aviation and aerospace. The story of the Tuskegee Airmen teaches us that barriers can be broken and that excellence knows no bounds when allowed to thrive. Equity-focused policies are the modern tools that ensure such opportunities exist for all. To repeal these measures and erase this history is to deny the very values our nation strives to uphold.

OBAP's Commitment

We are committed to doubling down on our mission. We will continue to elevate underrepresented voices, advocate for systemic change, and ensure that the next generation of aerospace professionals has equal access to opportunities.

We urge our members, partners, allies, and advocates to stand with us in this critical moment. Together, we can ensure that the skies remain open to everyone, that history is preserved, and that equity remains a foundational value-not an afterthought.

About OBAP

Founded in 1976, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of minorities in all aviation and aerospace careers. OBAP provides a wide range of programs and services to promote diversity and inclusion in the industry, including scholarships, mentoring, and professional development opportunities.

Media Contact

Candace Brown

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP)