Top Growth Driver In The Jetrea Market 2024: Rising Prevalence Of Retinal Diseases Driving Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Jetrea Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025

Is the jetrea Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Jetrea market has experienced noteworthy growth, observed by a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%. The market size is predicted to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to various factors including the increasing incidence of vitreomacular traction VMT, approval for symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, a growing aging population, potential for surgical intervention reduction, and market exclusivity as an orphan drug.

In the next few years, the jetrea market size is expected to see a forecasted compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX%, predicted to grow to $XX million by 2029 rate of market growth in the forecast period can be chiefly attributed to awareness and education initiatives, partnerships and licensing agreements, clinical efficacy demonstrated in trials, advancements in ophthalmic treatments, regulatory support, and approval.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The jetrea Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, growing awareness of vitreomacular conditions, strategic partnerships for commercialization, an increased focus on real-world evidence, and expansion of market availability. The increasing prevalence of retinal diseases is also expected to propel the growth of the jetrea market going forward. Retinal diseases refer to a group of conditions that affect the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, potentially leading to vision loss or blindness if untreated.

Ageing populations, rising rates of diabetes, and greater exposure to risk factors like hypertension and lifestyle changes are driving the increasing prevalence of retinal diseases. Jetrea ocriplasmin is used in the treatment of vitreomacular traction and macular holes, tackling specific retinal diseases associated with the increasing prevalence of age-related and diabetic eye conditions.

In May 2024, as per The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, a UK-based college, the prevalence of sight loss and blindness caused by age-related macular degeneration AMD is projected to rise significantly by 2050, increasing from 23.1% to 29.7%. This estimate indicates a substantial growth, with the affected population more than doubling from approximately 445,809 individuals to an estimated 1.23 million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of retinal diseases is driving innovation in the jetrea market, making it a lucrative investment.

Who Are The Key Players In The jetrea Market?

Key industry players operating in the jetrea market include Oxurion NV Formerly ThromboGenics Inc., spearheading development and commercialization efforts.

How Is The jetrea Market Segmented?

The jetrea market report offers segmentation by various categories, these include:

1 By Indication: Vitreomacular Traction, Symptomatic Vitreomacular Adhesion, Combination Therapy

2 By Patient Demographics: Adult Patients, Elderly Patients, High-Risk Groups

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Pharmaceutical Wholesalers, Online Pharmacies, International Markets

4 By End User: Ophthalmologists, Hospitals And Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centres, Research Institutions.

Regional Analysis Of jetrea Market:

At the regional level, North America was the largest region in the Jetrea market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The jetrea market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

