The Greater Allen AME Cathedral Of New York Invites You To Powher 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PowHER 2025 is more than just a conference-it's a movement that inspires women to let their light shine and embrace their divine purpose. This year's gathering comes at a pivotal time in our nation's history, with ongoing challenges to women's rights and racial equity.

"We are excited to create space for women of all generations and backgrounds to experience community, creativity, and spiritual transformation," said Lady Braea Tilford Green , First Lady of The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York. "I believe God is doing something new and refreshing for women within our church and beyond."

PowHER 2025 will feature some of the most influential voices in faith, leadership, and empowerment as keynote speakers and special guests, including:



Bishop Vashti McKenzie : Trailblazing leader, the first woman elected bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and President of the National Council of Churches

Dr. Thema Bryant : Renowned psychologist, minister, and former president of the American Psychological Association

Pastor Tisha Dixon Williams : Author and Pastor, First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton, NY

Dr. Valerie Daniels Carter : President and CEO of V&J Foods, minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Pastor of Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ Simone I. Smith : Entrepreneur and Owner of Simone I. Smith Jewelry

Registration is now open! Don't miss this transformative weekend of faith and empowerment. Visit to secure your spot today.

About The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York

The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York is a global faith movement committed to transforming the world through the word of God. Under the leadership of Pastor Stephen A. Green , this vibrant community of faith is one of the largest congregations in America, with over 25,000 members.

Contact: Deja Cromartie & Regan Farley

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York