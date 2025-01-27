Inventhelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Protective Shield For Vehicle Fenders (SDK-158)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory that would intercept high-speed projectiles directed up from the tire treads to avoid damage," said an inventor, from Gig Harbor, Wash., "so I invented the RETRACT-A-FENDER. My design would shield the outer lower sides of the vehicle on an as-needed basis."

The patent-pending invention provides improved mud, grime, and debris protection at the fenders of a vehicle with wide or extended tires. In doing so, it helps prevent paint chips caused by mud and debris. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also help the environment due to less car washes that utilize polluting chemicals. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to adjust and use so it is ideal for the owners of cars and light trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDK-158, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED