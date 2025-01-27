Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Names Mike Dee As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mike Dee brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving success. He has been at the helm of some of the biggest brands in professional sports, including serving as the CEO and President of the San Diego Padres, where he led the team to significant revenue growth and oversaw the renovation of Petco Park. Mike also held senior roles with the Boston Red Sox, setting new franchise revenue and attendance records and winning two World Series as COO. Additionally, he served as the CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium. Mike is also the Co-Founder of Pickleball4America and most recently served as its CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. I am confident that his expertise in delivering outstanding consumer experiences, leading complex deals, and ensuring operational excellence will be invaluable as Deutsch Family embarks on its next phase of growth and success," said Peter Deutsch, CEO of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Mike earned a degree in Government from Franklin & Marshall College. Civic-minded, he has participated in the Pan-Mass Challenge as a cyclist and served as Chairman of its board, helping raise over $1 billion for cancer treatment and research.

"I have long admired Deutsch Family for its exceptional brand building, and I am delighted to join such a well-established and respected company," said Mike Dee. "With my decades-long history of driving major sports brands to significant success, I look forward to leading the next phase of Deutsch Family's growth."

Until March 31, 2025, Tom Steffanci will continue as President, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. The organization thanks Tom for his contributions and wishes him well in his next chapter.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

The company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today, the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ]; California: Force & Grace, Honest Thief, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale Gin and Cantera Negra Tequila. For more:

