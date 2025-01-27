Ryan Kalil And Blake Griffin Form Athlete Ownership Group, Acquire Majority Stake In American Football Team In Mexico, Rebrand As Osos Monterrey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Among the notable names in the ownership group are All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, former Pro Bowl tight end and personality Greg Olsen, five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers, Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Stewart, and two-time NFL Coach of the Year Ron Rivera. Additionally, Dan "Big Cat" Katz and Eric Sollenberger, better known as PFT Commenter from sports podcast Pardon My Take, have joined the venture. Additional high-profile investors from sports and entertainment are expected to be announced in the near future.

"Football isn't just a game-for many of us, it's defined who we are," said Kalil. "This won't be a passive investment; it's an opportunity to help grow the game internationally alongside lifelong friends who bring unmatched experience and perspective from playing at the highest level of professional sports."

The investment reflects Kalil and Griffin's confidence in Mexico's passionate American football fanbase, which includes 30 million NFL enthusiasts, making Mexico one of the NFL's most significant international markets. As the LFA continues to grow as Mexico's premier American football league, the acquisition of the Monterrey team presents a unique opportunity to accelerate its expansion. Kalil and Griffin acquired the team from former owners Fabián Marcos and José Luis Domene, who will remain minority partners and continue contributing to the franchise's management.

Said Alejandro Jaimes Trujillo, LFA Commissioner: "Today marks the start of a new era for American Football in Mexico. On behalf of everyone in the league, I am pleased to welcome Ryan Kalil, Blake Griffin, and their business group to the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional de México. Their arrival comes at a pivotal moment of growth for our league, and we are confident that their involvement will not only strengthen their team but also propel the entire professional football league in Mexico forward."

The first major initiative under the new ownership is a complete rebrand, with the team, formerly Fundidores (Smelters), adopting the new name "Osos" (Bears.) "Osos was inspired by the black bears native to Monterrey and the Sierra Madre mountains," Griffin explained. "The name is simple, memorable, and rooted in the city's identity. It stands for resilience, strength, and grit-qualities that define Monterrey and what we want this team to stand for. This marks an exciting new era for the team, the league, and its fans."

Through their production company, Mortal Media, Kalil and Griffin are teaming up with award-winning filmmakers Jason Sterman and Brian McGinn of Supper Club-known for acclaimed projects such as Chef's Table, 13TH, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, and FX's Emmy-winning The Bear-to produce a documentary chronicling their journey. The project will follow their experiences as new team owners, exploring the challenges of managing a football club abroad while celebrating the unwavering passion of the fans, the resilience of the coaches, and the determination of the players competing in a league striving for growth and recognition despite modest resources.

About Ryan Kalil

Ryan Kalil, a 13-year NFL veteran and former All-Pro, is of Lebanese and Mexican descent, with family roots in Sonoyta, Sonora, Mexico. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl center, Kalil was selected 59th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft after a standout career at USC. During his college years, he captained two national championship teams, and later appeared on the NFL's Top 100 Players list three times. After retiring from football, Kalil transitioned into a second career as a film and television producer, co-founding Mortal Media, a Los Angeles-based production company, with his partner Blake Griffin. Kalil is a committed supporter of New Story, a nonprofit actively building homes for families in need in Mexico. Additionally, Kalil is a founding investor in Angel City FC of the NWSL, the most valuable women's sports team in the world.

About Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is a 14-year NBA veteran with six NBA All-Star appearances and the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year under his belt. The former Slam Dunk Champion has cultivated a reputation for his business acumen and investing prowess and appeared on the cover of the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30. Griffin has also become well known for his impressive comedic timing across various guest roles in film and television. He founded Mortal Media, a Los Angeles-based film and television production company, in 2016 with his partner Ryan Kalil. Amazon recently announced that Griffin will be joining Prime Video's new NBA studio show beginning in 2025.

About Mortal Media

Mortal Media is founded by former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin and NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil. Their scripted feature films and television projects aim to focus on the intersection of genre, comedy and sci-fi with an emphasis on high-concept narrative work, and unscripted projects across music, sports, and culture. The company currently has film and television projects in development with Netflix, Paramount, 20th Century Studios, FX, and Disney. Their recent work includes Apple TV+ sci-fi dramedy series "Hello Tomorrow!" and 20th Century Studios comedy feature "White Men Can't Jump."

About Osos Mon terrey

Osos Monterrey (fka Fundidores de Monterrey,) was founded in 2017, and rebranded under new ownership in 2025. The team has become a powerhouse in the LFA, claiming their first championship in 2022. The team is led by Head Coach Jorge "Pelón" Valdez, a standout player in his own right, Valdez holds the collegiate all-time tackles record for the Auténticos Tigres UANL. He has shaped the team into a dominant force in the league. The team made headlines in 2017 when NFL legend Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson played his final professional game with the team, recording three catches and a touchdown. Known for their explosive offense, ranked #1 in the league for three consecutive years, the Monterrey football team features stars like QB Shelton Eppler, WR Torin Justice, and TE Tommy Auger. The team was acquired and rebranded in 2025 by an athlete group led by former NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

