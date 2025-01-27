Cox Automotive Forecast: January U.S. Auto Sales Expected To Gain More Than 5% Year Over Year Despite Harsh Winter Weather



Sales volume in January is forecast to reach 1.125 million, reflecting a 5.2% increase from last year's total but a 25.3% decrease from December.



January's new-vehicle sales pace is expected to reach approximately 15.8 million, representing an increase of 0.8 million compared to last January's pace of 15.0 million but is a decline from December's 16.8 million level.

New-vehicle sales in January are expected to stay positive year over year for the fourth consecutive month, although they will follow the seasonal trend of being significantly lower month over month.

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the new-vehicle market finished 2024 on a high note, the pace of new-vehicle sales in January is expected to slow month over month, due in part to harsh winter weather nationwide and normal seasonal patterns. Historically, January has been a low-volume month. According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, sales volume in January is projected to reach 1.125 million, a 25.3% drop from December but a 5.2% increase compared to January 2024.

Cox Automotive forecasts January's seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), or sales pace, to be 15.8 million, an increase from 15.0 million last year, though a decrease from December's surprisingly strong 16.8 million. At 15.8 million, this would represent the highest January SAAR in three years.

According to Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough at Cox Automotive: "New-vehicle sales have been strong since the election, but they are expected to moderate slightly this month. Sales pace in November and December were at the highest levels we've seen since the spring of 2021, but a dip this month is likely."

"January is generally one of the slowest months of the year for vehicle sales," Chesbrough added, "so a large decline from December is normal. However, severe weather across the country, along with the fires out west, will negatively affect consumer activity, though the extent is uncertain."

New-Vehicle Inventory and Incentives Remain Robust, Above Year-Ago Level

According to an analysis of vAuto Live Market View data, the total U.S. supply of available unsold new vehicles at the start of January stood at 2.88 million units, marking the first time it registered below 3 million since the end of October. This decline in inventory levels indicates a tightening supply situation in the market. However, inventory and incentives remain higher than they were a year ago, suggesting that dealers still have sufficient inventory and are offering deals to entice buyers.