Toll Brothers Announces New Community Opening In Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southeast Florida area community, Crossbridge by Toll Brothers , is now open for sale by appointment. The new community features low-maintenance single-family homes in a picturesque setting less than a mile from the Indian River Lagoon in Vero Beach, Florida. The community Sales Center and Model Home, located at 6778 68th Square in Vero Beach, are currently under construction and expected to open next month.

Situated amidst breathtaking scenery, Crossbridge by Toll Brothers offers home buyers a selection of four brand-new architectural designs ranging from 1,885 to 2,614+ square feet of living space. These single-story homes provide flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Outstanding features include well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, and primary bedroom suites. Homes are priced starting at the upper $400,000s.









Homeowners in Crossbridge will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care, irrigation maintenance, and common area landscaping included. Future amenities at Crossbridge by Toll Brothers will include a swimming pool, playground, fitness center, dog park, and event lawn. Residents will also enjoy social opportunities at the clubhouse and the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, golfing, and plentiful outdoor recreation activities, including the 69th Street Kayak Launch. The community's location offers easy access to major roadways including U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, as well as the beautiful Indian River beaches.

“Crossbridge by Toll Brothers brings together the perfect blend of convenience, low-maintenance living, and the natural beauty of Indian River County,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida.“We are excited to provide home buyers the opportunity to create their dream home in this exciting location. Our quick move-in homes at Crossbridge offer Designer Appointed Collections that are perfectly suited to the taste and lifestyle of each buyer.”

For more information on Crossbridge by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to schedule an appointment to visit by calling (855) 776-8655 or visit CrossbridgeByTollBrothers.com.









