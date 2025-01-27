Rapid Rise In Bugging Drives A Need For In-Person Consultations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The PDL Investigation Agency develops Secure Communication channels to increase peace of mind for its clients

- Peter Torley LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As privacy concerns among individuals and organisations continue to rise, more and more people are refusing to share their worries over the phone or email when asking for an investigation into their cases.Instead, they are demanding In-Person Consultations – face to face meetings with investigators in any space that is highly unlikely to be bugged or under surveillance.Surge in demandThe growing prevalence of surveillance technologies has sparked a significant surge in demand for effective Counter-Surveillance measures, both for businesses and private individuals.Private Investigator Peter Torley of PDL, London, has observed a marked increase in requests for face-to-face consultations over the past year.“It's definitely a trend that we're seeing right now,” Torley said.“It reflects the times we live in. It's a response to the widespread use of surveillance methods, whether it's basic stalking and bugging on one hand, or sophisticated corporate espionage on the other.“In so many ways, the line between personal privacy and public exposure is definitely becoming ever more blurred. That makes counter-surveillance more important than ever.”Privacy rightsFrom his Mayfair office , Torley and his team have noted a sharp rise in public awareness about privacy rights and the risks of unauthorised surveillance.“People are certainly much more informed these days and, in fact, increasingly worried,” he explained.“For instance, we've experienced a very significant uptake in requests for bug detection services. We feel it has come about because of the ease of buying cheap surveillance devices online. These days, virtually anyone can engage in what we call 'amateur bugging.'“While these methods may lack the complexity of professional operations, they are still very concerning for the people being targeted.”Ultra-secure channelsTorley emphasized the importance of secure communication between client and investigator.“Thankfully, more people now understand the need to report such issues in person or through the ultra-secure channels we've been implementing here at Private Detective London.”“For example, during the pandemic, we decided to use a more innovative way to communicate with clients who wanted in-person communication. So we now utilise a secure, encrypted app – even constantly adding further modifications as time goes on.“And, of course, we also trial it extensively to make sure the device remains clean and safe for conversation.“We now frequently use this method for dealing with clients who believe they are at significant risk of bugging and who want extra assurances when communicating with us.“We've had tremendous success with it at PDL and received really positive feedback. The high referral rate speaks to the effectiveness of this secure messaging solution for clients at risk of being monitored, providing them with the peace of mind they need,” added Mr Torley.

