Rocketlane's 2025 Customer Onboarding Report: Personalization, AI, And Monetization Drive Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and PSA (professional services automation) platform, today announced the release of its annual State of Customer Onboarding Report for 2025, a comprehensive report based on insights from over 950 onboarding and implementation professionals across various industries.

The report highlights the evolution of customer onboarding from a functional process to a strategic cornerstone of business success. It provides a look into current challenges and offers strategies for businesses to elevate their onboarding practices, inspiring leaders to rethink, reimagine, and redefine onboarding in 2025 and beyond, making it The State of Customer Onboarding 2025 .

"The landscape of customer onboarding is shifting faster than ever. In 2025, we see onboarding needs to be a strategic, revenue-accelerating function that not only delights customers but also sets the foundation for long-term growth," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "Towards this end, it is critical that every onboarding team adopts modern systems and AI to increase their agility and efficiency."

Key findings and trends from the 2025 report:



Customer onboarding as a revenue driver: Companies are increasingly monetizing onboarding, recognizing its role in delivering measurable outcomes and driving customer success. There is an upward trend with 54.5% of companies looking to price onboarding as a premium service offering in 2025.



AI and automation in action: Nearly 50% of onboarding teams are already using AI-powered tools to streamline their workflows and identify project risks, resulting in a reduction in onboarding time. This shows that the adoption of AI and automation is transforming onboarding processes, enabling teams to predict delays and optimize customer journeys with unprecedented efficiency.



Personalization and standardization meets scale: Over 40% of organizations reported that their customers request/prefer personalized onboarding. Businesses looking to scale are also realizing that they need to strike a balance between personalized experiences and standardized processes.



Self-serve and partner-led onboarding: These models are gaining traction, offering flexibility and scalability, allowing organizations to cater to diverse customer needs while optimizing internal resources. 49.4% of organizations state they currently involve external partners in their customer onboarding journey.

The rise of re-onboarding and customer education: 34% of respondents have re-onboarded customers to introduce advanced features or ensure long-term value realization, proving that onboarding doesn't end after implementation. With the rise of AI-powered products, re-onboarding and continuous customer education are gaining prominence to ensure customers continue to derive value over time.

"The report highlights that despite its importance, customer onboarding remains fraught with challenges, including overloaded teams, disjointed tools, lack of personalization, and inconsistent handoffs between teams. "Businesses must embrace the key trends identified in this report to reimagine their onboarding strategies to drive long-term success," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane.

To explore these insights and more, download the full 2025 State of Customer Onboarding Report here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform replaces legacy and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform.

Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit .

Varun Singh

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

+91-9176149544

SOURCE Rocketlane

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED