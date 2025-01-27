CHOU2 PHARMA Partners With Ethos Discovery To Study Potential New Therapy For Canine Idiopathic Epilepsy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NARBERTH, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chou2 Pharma LLC, a company focused on advancing the therapeutic use of cannabinoid molecules in veterinary medicine, is pleased to announce that the company has initiated a new study in partnership with Ethos Discovery to evaluate pharmacokinetics of a potential new proprietary animal drug formulation for treating idiopathic epilepsy in dogs. The study is scheduled to commence early this year and will be followed by a subsequent proof of concept efficacy study in dogs with epilepsy. The potential new idiopathic epilepsy therapy has been developed utilizing Chou2 Pharma's unique precision cannabinoid formulating platform.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Dr. Khanna and his team at Ethos Discovery," said Brian Segebrecht, CEO of Chou2 Pharma. "Partnering with an organization like Ethos Discovery in the early stages of developing this new potential companion animal drug is critical to our ultimate goal of utilizing our unique platform for treating more pets with therapeutic needs that are underserved."

When Chou2 Pharma was founded the company had an aspiring vision for building upon its unique ability to formulate with complete precision to elevate veterinary medicine with a new class of veterinary pharmaceuticals. "It's rewarding to see our vision coming to life in such an important therapeutic area," said Co-founder and Executive Chairman John Payne. "Ethos Discovery is a highly respected research organization and we look forward to working with them on this study, and more studies in the future as we expand upon the full therapeutic potential of cannabinoid molecules in veterinary medicine."

Idiopathic epilepsy can be a serious condition, particularly because as many as 30-40% of dogs are refractory to treatment and continue to have frequent or severe seizures despite being on medications. Currently available anti-epileptic drugs are often used in combination, attempting to balance anti-epileptic effect with side effects. The side effects with combined drugs can be severe in some dogs, compromising overall quality of life.

This is a therapeutic area of veterinary medicine that would greatly benefit from an improved drug that is more consistently effective and comes with a stronger safety profile," said Dr. Khanna. " We hope that with our preliminary work with Chou2 on their new potential drug intended to target idiopathic epilepsy, we can help to achieve that for veterinary medicine."

INVESTMENT & PARTNERSHIP

Chou2 Pharma continues to seek additional investment in an open Series A round of equity financing and remains open to discussions with potential strategic partners.

The company has engaged a FINRA-registered licensed broker dealer with experience in the animal pharma space to actively support a Series A fundraising process and advise on strategic options with potential co-development or future commercial partners. For more information regarding this process or potential partnership with Chou2 Pharma, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT ETHOS DISCOVERY

Ethos Discovery is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to developing innovative medical treatments and tests that benefit both pets and humans. Through targeted research, clinical trials, and the delivery of advanced veterinary care, we seek to address medical challenges as identified by doctors to improve health outcomes for humans and animals.

Ethos Discovery, supported by Ethos Veterinary Health-the unrivaled network of cutting-edge specialty and emergency animal hospitals-is uniquely positioned to engage with patients and doctors nationwide while collaborating with leading international experts. This approach allows us to focus on impactful research that directly benefits clinical hospitals, patients, and their families. To learn more, visit .

