Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


1/27/2025 11:45:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,560 Ageas shares in the period from 20-01-2025 until 24-01-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
20-01-2025 13,963 682,766 48.91 48.78 49.04
21-01-2025 16,240 787,686 48.48 48.20 48.80
22-01-2025 14,079 688,144 48.88 48.68 49.00
23-01-2025 11,576 566,430 48.95 48.74 49.06
24-01-2025 12,702 619,943 48.80 48.68 49.14
Total 68,560 3,344,969 48.79 48.20 49.14

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,824,166 shares for a total amount of EUR 87,370,198. This corresponds to 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release

MENAFN27012025004107003653ID1109133997


