Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,560 Ageas shares in the period from 20-01-2025 until 24-01-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 20-01-2025 13,963 682,766 48.91 48.78 49.04 21-01-2025 16,240 787,686 48.48 48.20 48.80 22-01-2025 14,079 688,144 48.88 48.68 49.00 23-01-2025 11,576 566,430 48.95 48.74 49.06 24-01-2025 12,702 619,943 48.80 48.68 49.14 Total 68,560 3,344,969 48.79 48.20 49.14

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,824,166 shares for a total amount of EUR 87,370,198. This corresponds to 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

