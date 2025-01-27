Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Mug For Espresso (SBT-1933)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of mug that would allow users to easily and reheat espresso drinks," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented the MU EXPRESSO. My design allows you to easily enjoy hot espresso at work, school, when commuting or traveling without risk of spilling once sealed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of transporting and reheating espresso for individuals on the go. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bulky mugs. It also eliminates the need to transfer the liquid into a secondary cup for reheating. As a result, it enables anyone to enjoy a delicious, hot espresso at any place or time. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for busy individuals on the go. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1933, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED