Rally House Provides NFL Fans With Super Bowl LIX Merchandise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a national sports apparel and merchandise retailer, kicked off celebrations in Philadelphia and Kansas City immediately following the final outcomes of the NFC and AFC Championship games by reopening their stores with Officially Licensed Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl LIX gear. The company provided fans with preprinted Super Bowl LIX apparel until they were sold out on Sunday night, with restocks and new arrivals hitting select stores as soon as Monday morning. Fans can shop the entire product selection for both teams at .







As Eagles and Chiefs fans gathered on Championship Sunday for the NFC and AFC Championship games, anxiously waiting to find out if their team will be playing in Super Bowl LIX, Rally House was preparing for a rush of Eagles and Chiefs fans with preprinted apparel. All the company needed was for the clocks to hit zero with the Eagles and Chiefs being victorious, then they could reopen their stores to fans who wanted to be the first to own Super Bowl LIX gear.“We had fans lining up before the game was over and watching the ending on their phones,” said a Rally House Kansas City Store Manager. Rally House stores in Philadelphia saw a rush of excited fans too, as a Rally House Philadelphia Store Manager said they could hear fans chanting“E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES” as they merchandised product in their store.

Rally House says the excitement is just getting started as fans can expect restocks and new arrivals in both Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champs Gear and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Champs Gear throughout the week and leading up to Super Bowl LIX. Fans can shop the entire Super Bowl collection any time online. Rally House encourages fans to visit their local Philly and KC locations and shop online often to make sure they get the gear they are looking for. Get geared up with Rally House before Super Bowl LIX kicks off in New Orleans!

Rally House takes great pride in being the premier shopping destination during not only the most exciting times in sports, but at all times when fans have the opportunity to show their team pride. Whether you are searching for a Super Bowl LIX hat or tee , or the latest and most popular styles for the Chiefs or Eagles, there's nowhere better to shop than Rally House!

About Rally House

