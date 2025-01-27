Abhishek Bachchan On Majhi Mumbai ISPL Win 'Celebrating The Sport, The Win And The Boys'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Aside from being a celebrated actor, Abhishek Bachchan is also the proud owner of the team Majhi Mumbai. The team registered a win against Tiigers Of Kolkata during the second season of the Indian Street (ISPL). Commemorating the win, the 'Guru' penned a special Instagram post.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his IG, and dropped a couple of BTS pictures from the match. In one of the stills, he can be seen in the stands, while in the other he is in the middle of an intense conversation with Sachin Tendulkar. In the following photos, the 'Paa' is posing with his team post the win. Elated by Majhi Mumbai's latest win, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the sport, the win and the boys at @majhimumbai_ispl."

As far as Abhishek Bachchan's lineup is concerned, he last graced the screen with Shoojit Sircar's "I Want to Talk".

Up next, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's "King". The much-discussed drama will also see Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in key roles, along with others. The project will be made under the direction of 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand. The release date for "King" is yet to be announced.

In addition to this, Abhishek Bachchan has also been roped in for Tarun Mansukhani's laughter ride, "Housefull 5". The latest installment in the popular franchise enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

In the meantime, Abhishek Bachchan has also been making headlines due to the speculations of his divorce with Aishwarya Rai. However, the couple decided to put the rumor mills to rest by attending daughter Aaradhya's school event together in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot back in 2007. Later on, the lovebirds welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.