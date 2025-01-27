Crime Victims Assistance Center Acknowledges Generous Donation From Phoenix Investors & Crivello Family Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crime Assistance Center (CVAC) is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $10,000 from Phoenix Investors and the Crivello Family Foundation. This significant contribution will fund signage at CVAC's new building, a vital step in increasing visibility and accessibility for those in need.

CVAC plays a crucial role in the community by providing support, advocacy, and resources to victims of crime. With this new signage, individuals will be able to easily locate CVAC's facility, ensuring faster access to the assistance they deserve.

CVAC also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and his dedicated team. Their efforts in connecting CVAC with community partners like Phoenix Investors and the Crivello Family Foundation have been instrumental in making this achievement possible.

"Thank you to County Executive Jason Garnar for introducing us to the Crime Victims Assistance Center," said Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors. "We're eager to extend our support to Broome County and other host locations; we find deep joy in watching these community and faith-based organizations fulfill their missions."

"This donation is ensuring that victims of crime in our community can easily access the resources and support they need," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. "I want to thank Phoenix Investors and the Crivello Family Foundation for their generosity in supporting the Crime Victims Assistance Center and its vital mission. Partnerships like this show the strength of our community coming together to make a difference."

Through support from organizations like Phoenix Investors and the Crivello Family Foundation, CVAC can continue its mission of empowering and supporting victims of crime. Visit for more information.

About Crime Victims Assistance Center

The Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) offers a safe and welcoming environment for those who have been a victim of or have been affected by crime. Our counselors and advocates provide free, trauma-informed, supportive services with compassion to survivors. CVAC provides 24-hour support through our crisis hotline and advocacy to all four local hospitals and local police agencies.

About Phoenix Investors & the Crivello Family Foundation

Founded by developer Frank P. Crivello in 1994, Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 78 million square feet spanning 27 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs. For more information, please visit .

The Crivello Family Foundation works with community organizations to reduce violence, improve education, generate gainful employment, and alleviate poverty. The Foundation also provides transformational support that grows neighbor-hoods and improves the quality of life for this generation and next while meeting people's immediate basic needs. For more information, please visit .

