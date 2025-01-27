Granicus’ 2025 Semiannual Update Features AI Innovation And New Solutions For Modernizing The Government Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Granicus' initial 2025 solution and services update provides an overview of recent and upcoming launches and enhancements supporting community engagement, digital service delivery, and operations management

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, shared today an early 2025 update highlighting the development of new and enhanced solutions and services designed to address the evolving needs of and the communities they serve.

Partnering with over 6,500 agencies worldwide, Granicus empowers organizations to deliver citizen-focused customer experiences through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC). By combining connected technology, data-driven insights, and experience services, Granicus offers a comprehensive platform for modernizing public sector experiences that drives superior citizen satisfaction and trust while maximizing efficiency and productivity.

This year, Granicus remains committed to advancing innovation in support of public sector excellence, building deeper community audience intelligence that drive meaningful connections and impactful constituent outcomes. With new product enhancements and capabilities, including the launch of Operations Cloud, advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and a versatile managed services offering, Granicus is poised to accelerate government's transformation.

Introducing Operations Cloud, a new GXC solution for streamlining operations from managing public meetings to public records requests

Operations Cloud plays a vital role in helping government agencies enhance operational efficiency by automating and simplifying time-consuming tasks traditionally handled by clerks and IT staff. Impact is delivered by integrating core technologies, unifying data, and providing a dedicated team of experts to analyze and drive improvements in efficiency, compliance, accessibility, and transparency.

By leveraging industry-leading agenda management, video streaming, and record request fulfillment solutions, Operations Cloud enables public sector organizations to reduce legal risk, improve public trust, and recover valuable resource savings for high-priority projects.

The triad of GXC solutions that includes Operations Cloud, Engagement Cloud and Service Cloud empower governments to meet and exceed their objectives by building stronger, more engaged communities; modernizing digital service delivery; and supporting operations while reducing administrative burdens.

Delivering AI-enabled capabilities - built to government's stringent security, ethics, and privacy requirements - to create more connected communities.

Through extensive research and development efforts, and in collaboration with leading public sector organizations, Granicus has created a solution-wide AI/ML architecture and infrastructure designed to deliver the power and benefits of AI broadly across Government Experience Cloud solutions. Granicus AI will be embedded across key functions and touchpoints throughout GXC, leveraging its native ability to proactively help agencies better understand their communities, deliver more relevant customer experiences, automate tasks, improve the measurement of service delivery and community sentiment, and more, while maintaining the strictest privacy and security standards.

Granicus AI will begin to deliver enhancements across all GXC solutions, coming in 2025, to include several generative AI applications and next generation data analytics capabilities:



Government Experience Agent (GXA) , a smart, public-sector trained digital assistant for residents and visitors, provides quick, accurate and contextual answers to questions, offering step-by-step guidance for accessing and understanding information as well as completing common tasks such as applying for permits or finding local services. By delivering instant support and clear information, supported by multiple languages, GXA saves users time, reduces walk-in and call volume, and enhances the overall experience of living in or visiting the community, while ensuring inclusivity.



Government Experience Insights (GXI) , an advanced analytics and insights engine that unifies customer journey, activity, demographic, behavior and sentiment data from across the GXC platform to deliver the industry's first holistic view of citizen experience. Using GXI, agencies can analyze digital service delivery performance, better understand diverse audiences, uncover user satisfaction insights, reveal customer friction points, identify efficiency gains, and overall areas of improvement, all in real-time.

Generative AI Assistants , designed specifically for the unique government use case, will be deployed throughout GXC solutions to help automate tasks, make content suggestions, summarize results, understand sentiment, and enhance personalization. Leveraging Granicus AI, agency staff can accelerate intake and streamline publishing tasks such as generating emails, texts, web pages, and meeting agenda and record request summaries, among many others.

Accelerating government experience modernization initiatives through expanded expert services.

Throughout 2024, repeated engagement with Granicus customers revealed a consistent challenge: while advancing objectives like customer experience, trust, transparency, engagement, and efficiency remains a top priority, a shortage of skilled talent has emerged as a key barrier to sustaining momentum and progress.

In response, Granicus, in collaboration with government thought leaders, is launching managed experience services to work as an extension of agency teams, advancing customer experience outcomes and operational excellence. Featuring full-service technical, strategic and operational experts armed with data-driven insights and best practices from our decades of working alongside public sector leaders, Granicus partners with governments to rapidly achieve digital transformation goals and accelerate the value and impact delivered to communities.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector providing civic leaders with a comprehensive digital technology platform capable of serving their whole community. Now powering more than 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government and industry professionals with greater than 350 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver seamless and equitable community-wide experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, website design, CRM, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve - driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

