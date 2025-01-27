Estonia Becomes A Fully Digital Nation No More Bureaucrazy: All Government Services, Even Divorce Filings, Available Through Online Portal

TALLINN, Estonia and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia marks a new era in citizen-centric governance by eliminating bureaucracy and achieving 100% digitalization of its services with the addition of divorce filing capability. Estonian citizens can now easily access all government services through a portal using a single, centralized login that connects users across the ecosystem of services needed.

Digital Divorce Marks the 100% Digitalization Moment

With the introduction of e-Marriage in 2022, Estonia could still only offer 99% of citizen services online. e-Divorce now makes Estonia a completely digital country, following the digitization of a complex process that required seamless integration of the services of several institutions. The service includes a mandatory 30-day reflection period, tools for dividing marital property, and guidance for custody agreements, ensuring thoughtful decision-making and supporting families during challenging times. Couples can submit applications digitally, access pre-filled forms, and finalize their divorce with minimal stress. Since its launch, 53% of divorce applications have already been filed online, reflecting the efficiency and convenience of the service.

"Digitalizing divorce is a reflection of Estonia's commitment to making even the most complex life events simpler and more accessible. It's not just about technology; it's about creating services that meet people's needs during challenging times," said Enel Pungas , Head of the Population Facts Department at the Estonian Ministry of Interior.

The Road to Digital Governance

Estonia has pioneered a vision of digital government made possible through public-private partnerships since 1991. E-banking solutions were introduced in 1994, followed by e-Cabinet meetings and the e-Tax Board in 2000, enabling Estonians to declare taxes online. Today, the average tax filing lasts 3 minutes and 98% of the population declares their income electronically while the average length of Estonian cabinet meetings has been reduced from five hours to 30 minutes. Additional digitization efforts include:



The introduction of X-road capability makes it possible for the nation's public and private sector information systems to link up and operate in harmony.

Mandatory digital identification cards allow for digital signatures that save 2% of Estonia's GDP annually.

i-Voting technology means that one-third of votes in elections are cast online with votes cast from more than 110 countries depending on the election. KSI blockchain, e-Health and e-Prescription integration combined with the e-Residency program, remote verification for notaries, e-marriage and finally, e-divorce, complete the digital services spectrum for Estonians.

Scalable Digitalization for the World to Adopt

As digitalization continues to grow worldwide, Estonia's e-government stands out as a scalable governance model available for global adoption, providing a roadmap for implementation based on country-specific infrastructure and readiness levels. Estonia's digital governance has already seen significant adoption, with 85% of birth registrations and 56% of marriage applications completed digitally. The solutions and services prioritize simplicity and accessibility, ensuring the technology empowers citizens while maintaining security and transparency.

"Estonia is with me, everywhere," said Kersti Kaljulaid , former President of Estonia. "Whether signing state documents from Antarctica or voting on a bus in Luxembourg, I've never felt cut off as a citizen, no matter where I've been. Estonia has proven that the red tape so many accept as inevitable is not necessary - we've fixed it. We remain committed to leading the way in building an even more seamless digital future."

' 100% Digital & 0% Bureaucrazy ' Campaign

From January 27 through March 27, 2025, Estonia will celebrate its digital accomplishments with the launch of the '100% Digital & 0% Bureaucrazy' campaign. The initiative invites global audiences to discover Estonia's groundbreaking innovations through the e-Estonia Briefing Centre in Tallinn. The Centre serves as a hub for showcasing the nation's digital achievements and fostering international business connections for local ICT companies.

CONTACT:

Media Contact USA

Bianca Hutton

Miltton USA

Email: [email protected]

Contact for e-Estonia Briefing Centre Media Enquiries

Kristiina Kriisa

Head of Communications

e-Estonia Briefing Centre, Enterprise Estonia

Phone: +372 550 4644

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4095941

The following files are available for download: