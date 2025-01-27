Precision Spine® Promotes Christopher A. Denicola To President And CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Spine, , a U.S.-based leader in the design, development, and of a comprehensive portfolio of innovative spinal pathology devices, announced today that Christopher A. DeNicola has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer. With this promotion, effective immediately, DeNicola will take on new responsibilities and report directly to the Board of Directors. These advanced devices are used by orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons to improve the quality of life for patients affected by spinal disorders.

"This promotion reflects Chris' highly accomplished leadership," said Board Chairman Jeffrey P. Kelly. "Chris will provide the Company with both strategic and operational focus as we continue to innovate and grow."

DeNicola joined Precision Spine in 2013, serving two years as Vice President of Global Sales before assuming his previous role as Chief Operating Officer in 2016. During his over thirty years in the medical device sector, he has held senior executive positions at Biomet/EBI, Small Bone Innovations and Scient'x.

"I am honored and excited to lead Precision Spine and am committed to ensuring that all our stakeholders benefit from our continued development of the highest quality, comprehensive, cost-effective product portfolio that delivers the options and flexibility demanded by today's surgeons. The Reform® Ti MIS CT System, part of our extensive Reform® family of Pedicle Screws, the ShurFit® 3D Ti Interbody offering and the Dakota ACDFTM stand-alone system serve as examples of our innovative design and technologically advanced manufacturing capabilities," said DeNicola. "I am extremely proud to lead the talented team members of Precision Spine."

About Precision Spine

Precision Spine, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Parsippany, NJ with manufacturing facilities in Pearl, MS. Precision Spine has over 150 distribution partners around the world in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Pacific Rim. The company is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive, quality spine products that are made in the USA and designed to help treat serious orthopedic medical conditions in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit .

