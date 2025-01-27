One, Two, Smile! Photobooth Offers Headshot Photography For Corporate Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading California photo booth rental company provides corporate headshot photography across California, offering studio-quality results at client locations.

SAN LORENZO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One, Two, Smile! Photobooth , California's premier photo and booth rental company, offers professional headshot photography service designed specifically for corporate events across California. This company provides studio-quality headshot photography directly to corporate locations, addressing the growing need for professional imagery in today's digital-first business environment.

The service includes comprehensive pre-production planning, professional lighting setup, and high-resolution image delivery. Each session provides participants with two professionally edited images and includes a two-year license for corporate use.

"Our headshot photography service transforms traditional corporate photography into an engaging experience," says Ms. Andrea Sy, spokesperson for One, Two, Smile! Photobooth. "We're bringing studio-quality results directly to our clients' locations, making professional headshots accessible and convenient for entire teams."

Recent client experiences highlight the service's impact. "We recently hired One, Two, Smile! Photo Booth for our corporate year end party, and we couldn't be happier with their service!" says Kayla Danis. "From the start, the team was professional, friendly, and responsive, making the booking process simple and stress-free."

What's Included in Headshot Photography Package

.Pre-production (shot list, location scouting, prep day)

.Headshots - 2 image select, 2 edits, full resolution

.Production assistant

.Set up and breakdown

.White or black backdrop

.40 free miles of travel (roundtrip from Headquarters)

.2 years license to photos

.Optional Upgrades:

.USB flash drive

.Social media station

.4x6 Print out with 3 print max per session

Why Choose One, Two, Smile! Photobooth

.Professional Studio Quality

.Professional Look

.Professional Feeling

Known for its dedication to customization, One, Two, Smile! Photobooth offers fully branded setups for corporate clients, blending company logos and themes into the photography experience. This attention to detail has earned the company rave reviews and a reputation for excellence.

"Used them for a corporate event and they were awesome!" adds Kaisa Anderson. "Great to work with and will be using for all my local corporate events."

Based in San Lorenzo, CA, One, Two, Smile! Photobooth proudly serves residents and businesses across California, from San Francisco to Los Angeles and beyond. Locations include San Jose, Napa, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Irvine, and many more.

The company's focus on transparency, thorough planning, and cutting-edge technology ensures a flawless event experience every time. Jeff Lee, another satisfied client, said:“This photo booth is one of the best out there. The photos turned out amazing, and the workers were very friendly and outgoing. I highly recommend this for everyone and for all events!”

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth continues to innovate and delight. Corporate event planners, HR teams, and culture managers are invited to schedule a free discovery consultation to explore how this service can transform their events. Visit contact-us or call +1 510-463-4972 to schedule a free discovery consultation.

About One, Two, Smile! Photobooth

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth (about-us ) is a premier photo and video booth rental service provider in California. We specialize in creating custom, innovative experiences for events of all sizes. Our commitment to thorough planning, innovative technology, and reliable service has made us a trusted partner for countless memorable events across the state.

Headquarters

16859 Alisal Court

San Lorenzo, CA, 94580

USA



