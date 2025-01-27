War Of Words Between Telangana Congress, BJP Leaders Over Padma Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) A war of words has erupted between leaders of and BJP in Telangana following the displeasure expressed by Chief A. Revanth Reddy over the Centre denying Padma awards to prominent personalities recommended by the state government.

After Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that the Centre gives Padma awards to only those who deserve them, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud hit back at him.

The Congress leader said it was objectionable to state that only those who agree with the BJP ideology will be honoured with Padma awards.

“Why Bandi Sanjay did not remember Gaddar's ideology while hugging him,” asked the TPCC chief while slamming the Minister of State for his remarks on revolutionary balladeer and former Maoist ideologue.

The Congress leaders posted an old video clip of Bandi Sanjay hugging Gaddar.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also remarked if it was in the Constitution that only BJP and RSS leaders should be given the awards.

While talking to mediapersons earlier, the BJP leader had wondered how Gaddar could be honoured with a Padma award.

"Giving a Padma award to those who championed 'Naxalism' is like spitting on the graves of martyred police officers and BJP karyakartas who fell victim to this ideology. It is a betrayal to the families of these brave officers. How can the state even consider honoring a person investigated by NIA for fueling violence?" Bandi Sanjay posted on X.

The state government had recommended Padma Vibhushan to Gaddar, who passed away in 2023.

Revanth Reddy had expressed his displeasure over the Centre ignoring the names recommended by the state government and termed it an insult to Telangana.

He stated he plans to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving Telangana a fair share in Padma awards.

Telangana got just two of the 139 awards, including Padma Vibhushan to noted Gastroenterologist Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy and Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga.

Revanth Reddy said the state should have got at least five awards.

The state government recommended prominent personalities like Gaddar (Padma Vibhushan), Chukka Ramaiah (Padma Bhushan), Andesri (Padma Bhushan), Gorati Venkanna (Padma Shri), and Jayadheer Tirumala Rao (Padma Shri) for excellence in various fields.