Youth Needs To Stand Up, Be Job Givers & Not Job Seekers: Arunachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 27 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Monday said that jobs are limited and not all can be accommodated, therefore, youths need to stand up on their own feet and become job givers rather than job seekers.

Joining the Hiyom Banggo Unying Giidi festival at Pessing in Siang district, the Chief Minister urged the youths to avail of schemes like the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay SwavlambanYojna to start their own business.

Highlighting the and horticulture potential of the region, Khandu revealed that the state government would soon establish a fruit farm here to assist local farmers through the value-addition of their produce and offer market linkages.

The Chief Minister admitted that the Rumgong region of the Siang district has remained underdeveloped for a long and that the state government would leave no stone unturned to compensate for the developmental gap.

He termed road connectivity in the region as the main concern and assured that all unconnected villages of the assembly segment would be connected in the next couple of years.

To start with, Khandu informed that four roads have been proposed under PMGSY-IV in Payum Circle that would boost connectivity in the region.

According to the Chief Minister, four proposed roads including Border Road Organisation road would largely improve the road connectivity of the region.

As a festival gift, the Chief Minister announced the sanction of projects worth Rs 66 crore in the area that include several roads, two circuit houses, a school building and quarters for the government higher secondary school and an ADC Office building at Rumgong.

He informed that the state budget for 2025-26 would be submitted in March and assured that the proposals forwarded by the 'Guardian Minister' and 'Mentor Secretary' of the district with due consultations with the local legislator and district administration would be considered positively.

Khandu said that once the Trans-Arunachal Highway stretch from Kaying to Mechuka is complete the Rumgong assembly segment would be well connected with the rest of the state.

Further, he informed, that once the ambitious 2500 km Frontier Highway is executed the entire upper belts of Arunachal Pradesh would witness a huge boost in terms of tourism and agri-horti production.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao accompanied Khandu to the festival.