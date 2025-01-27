Israel Arrests Two Reserve Soldiers On Suspicion Of Spying For Iran

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 27 (IANS) The Israel said in a statement on Monday that it had arrested two 21-year-old Israeli reserve on suspicion of security offenses related to Iran, in collaboration with the Israel Security Agency.

According to the police, the two, Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreyev from northern Israel, are suspected of transferring classified information about the Israeli Iron Dome air defence system to Iran.

The police added that during their regular and reserve military service, the two carried out missions for an Iranian operator, including filming a video of the air defence system, spraying graffiti in Tel Aviv and northern Israel, and hanging posters.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that the suspects received a few thousand US dollars from the Iranian operator for their actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police noted that the two admitted their actions and will be charged with aiding the enemy in war, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death, contacting a foreign agent, and passing classified information to a foreign agent.

Last month, the Hamas militant group claimed that they have arrested some Palestinians who were working for Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip and were providing inputs on the whereabouts of top Hamas leaders.

Hamas' al-Majd internal security forces, part of the Qassam Brigades, claimed that they have arrested the spy who was working for Israel.

The group said that one of the Palestinians arrested has admitted to being assigned by the Shin Bet to monitor the homes of Hamas leaders across the Strip.

In addition, it was claimed that they were ordered to report on any movement observed by Hamas terrorists in the area.

The suspects, according to the Hamas intelligence wing, were arrested after they received data and documents from these suspects that were described as dangerous.

Hamas also said that they have received data that included the names of all Gazans who were collaborating with Israeli forces.