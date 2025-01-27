Inventhelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Installation System For Wire Fencing (RKH-698)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to install wire fencing," said an inventor, from Chapel Hill, N.C., "so I invented the QUICK FENCE. My all-in-one installation system would help make this laborious process easier."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to install a wire fence. In doing so, it can be used for property lines, for livestock enclosures, to keep animals out, to protect a garden, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces the frustration associated with traditional labor-intensive fence installations. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers/ranchers, property owners, and gardeners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-698, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

