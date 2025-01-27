(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The initiative empowers small and mid-sized businesses with the innovative tools and strategies to thrive in dynamic international markets

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , a division of Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT ) and a leader in digital marketing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the formation of its Emerging Markets Council focused on expanding SMBs' reach into global markets, starting with Latin America, Mexico and other Spanish-speaking regions.

"International markets, particularly Latin America, represent a significant growth opportunity for SMBs," said Maria Vilchez Lowrey, Chief Growth Officer of Direct Digital Holdings. "Through this council, we're creating a pathway for small and mid-sized brands to become international players. By equipping these businesses with insights, resources, and culturally attuned strategies we're enabling them to reach new customers and thrive in these vibrant markets."

Based in Houston, one of the top diverse cities in the country, Orange 142's Emerging Markets Council's 2025 strategic focus will be to provide SMBs with tools and strategies to navigate dynamic markets, creating culturally resonant campaigns that deliver measurable results. Led by Lindsey Wilkes, SVP, Business Development at Orange 142, the council brings together the company's Hispanic and Spanish-speaking executives to guide the initiative's direction. The council's approach will pay particular attention to regional trends such as multigenerational travel, Gen Z consumer preferences including the strong appeal of immersive and the unique dynamic where one decision-maker often influences large family group choices.

Orange 142 has already demonstrated success in this space working with brands to connect with Hispanic consumers in Mexico, including Travel Santa Ana, we helped increase visibility, boost tourism, and promote their cultural relevance. The company recently delivered an award-winning strategy, positioning Santa Ana as a must-visit destination for Mexican travelers. Through a targeted digital campaign across key cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, Orange 142 leveraged behavioral audience insights, creative direction, and robust media strategies, to generate over 3.5 million impressions, 68,818 website clicks, and increased awareness of Santa Ana as a vibrant cultural destination. Read case study .

"Expanding into international markets, particularly Latin America, is not just a strategic priority for 2025-it's a chance to build lasting connections with multicultural audiences and transform local businesses into global brands," said Lindsey Wilkes, SVP, Business Development, and newly appointed leader of the Emerging Markets Council at Orange 142. "Through our Emerging Markets Council, we are committed to helping businesses navigate these markets while tapping into cultural insights and fresh strategies to create campaigns that truly connect and deliver results."

The council will equip SMBs with data-driven market insights, tailored consulting services, and creative solutions adapted for cultural nuances. Through its programmatic advertising expertise and multicultural marketing strategies, Orange 142 aims to help businesses establish meaningful connections with these audiences while strengthening their global presence.

For more information about Orange 142's Emerging Markets Council and international marketing services, visit our newly launched Spanish-language webpage.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company with offices across the US. We service marketers and agencies. We are part of Direct Digital Holding, the ninth Black-owned company to go public.

We help marketers of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through data-driven media strategies. We also partner with agencies and execute campaigns on behalf of their clients.

Our team of experts has a deep understanding of the digital landscape and the latest advertising and marketing technologies. We work closely with our clients to develop and execute custom advertising and marketing campaigns that meet specific goals.

We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and transparency. We believe that open communication and collaboration are essential to the success of every advertising and marketing initiative.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Text>Nasdaq: DRCT ) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED