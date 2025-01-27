Architect Financial Selects Connamara Technologies' EP3® For Exchange Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The EP3 exchange is renowned for its robust, high-performance design and its ability to seamlessly integrate with third-party and proprietary applications through advanced APIs. This collaboration marks a significant step in Architect's mission to catalyze a new era in regulated derivatives trading with leading-edge technology.

"Connamara's EP3 exceeded our expectations across every dimension." - Brett Harrison, Founder and CEO, Architect.

Architect's decision to partner with Connamara followed an exhaustive review of leading exchange platform technology providers. EP3 emerged as the ideal choice, offering a combination of performance, reliability, and modularity that aligns seamlessly with Architect's approach to building next-generation derivatives technology.

"In developing ArchitectX, a first-in-kind perpetuals exchange for traditional assets, it was critical to integrate a matching engine that is high-throughput, low-latency, extensible, and industry-proven. Connamara's EP3 exceeded our expectations across every dimension. We look forward to providing ArchitectX's participants with a best-in-class trading experience supported by Connamara's infrastructure." - Brett Harrison, Founder and CEO, Architect.

Why EP3®?

Connamara's EP3 is a third-generation matching engine designed to meet the needs of modern markets. Its features include:



Advanced APIs: Facilitating seamless integration with proprietary tools and third-party systems.

High Performance: Capable of supporting diverse asset classes and handling increasing transaction volumes with ease. Cost-Effective Technology: Offering a modern alternative to legacy systems while maintaining affordability and flexibility.

"Architect has assembled a high-performing team of technologists and capital markets professionals who provide unparalleled innovation in trading. It is an honor to be selected by them to provide the exchange infrastructure for their latest expansion." - Jim Downs, Co-Founder and CEO, Connamara Technologies.

About Architect

Architect Financial Technologies Inc. is an institutional financial technology enterprise built for twenty-first-century markets. The company and its affiliates offer technology-forward US-regulated securities and derivatives brokerage services, including full-featured APIs, algorithmic trading solutions, advanced UI/UX, and portfolio management tools.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the leading provider of fully integrated exchange infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its EP3® platform is a new breed of exchange and clearing technology that seamlessly integrates all key functions into a single, robust platform. It is cost-accessible, adaptable, scalable, and quick to market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

