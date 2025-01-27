Powerledger’S Tracex Enables Direct REC Purchases From Renewable Projects

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 27th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , TraceX by Powerledger is an environmental trading marketplace which enables organizations to purchase Certificates (RECs) directly from renewable energy projects allows businesses and organizations to buy and retire RECs directly from the TraceX marketplace without needing their own registry account or going through intermediaries. It provides a clearer view of the origins and costs of the RECs they purchase.







Traditionally, buying RECs through intermediaries can be opaque, leaving businesses with limited information about where their RECs come from and their associated attributes. By connecting businesses directly with renewable energy generators, TraceX guarantees full transparency, empowering business buyer to make more informed decisions.

Key benefits of the new marketplace feature:



Direct access to generators: Business customers can purchase RECs directly from specific projects, ensuring they know exactly where their renewable energy is coming from.

Transparent pricing: The platform provides clear insight into the cost of RECs, enabling REC buyers to understand the true value of their purchases.

Enhanced trust and accountability: All the REC attribute data for every bundle listed is available to the buyers ahead of REC purchases, fostering confidence and trust in REC transactions and meeting specific voluntary standards. User-friendly interface: The platform is designed for ease of use, making the process of purchasing RECs straightforward and accessible to all buyers, regardless of their experience level.

The launch of this marketplace feature marks a significant step towards supporting the global transition to renewable energy. By making REC purchases easier and more transparent, TraceX helps businesses play a more active role in their ESG strategies. TraceX also won the 2024 World Summit Award (WSA) for digital innovation with social impact.

“Although the US voluntary REC market is projected to grow at a steady 15.9% annual rate from 2024 to 2033, we continue to see challenges related to transparency, market access, and the risks from manual REC procurement processes. Our new marketplace feature is one of the many ways we are working to create scalable markets that meet growing sustainability targets without compromising on transparency,” said Fiona Tiller, CEO, TraceX, Powerledger.



About Powerledger

Powerledger is a software company leveraging blockchain technology to solve pressing energy challenges, enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity and trade environmental commodities. Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger's solutions to be at the forefront of the energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy and trading of RECs. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognised as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.

About TraceX

TraceX by Powerledger is an environmental commodities marketplace that uses cutting-edge technology to add transparency in renewable energy certificates trading. TraceX is used by generators to track Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) from issuance through to sale, transfer and retirement for the end buyer. Companies with ESG goals can track ownership, hold certificates for resale, or retire them to meet annual sustainability targets. TraceX is powered by cutting-edge technology to improve the reliability and transparency of energy credits.