New Wi-Fi Direct Edge Controller Cuts Costs In Half For Small Business Access Control

SimpleAccess and KoreLock have teamed up to offer a new, innovative access control product for small and medium businesses.

SimpleAccess's TrueSecure Mobile App makes Wi-Fi and BLE remote access control easy.

The SimpleAccess TrueSecure 1-door edge controller is powered by KoreLock's integrated hardware, firmware, and software platform.

Upgrading wired access control can be complex and expensive. A new Wi-Fi direct edge controller by SimpleAccess® and KoreLock® lowers the costs and challenges.

- Kyle Henning, SimpleAccess General Manager

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Installing or upgrading wired access control systems can be complex and expensive for small and medium businesses. That's where a new innovative Wi-Fi-direct 1-door edge controller from SimpleAccess ®brand with KoreLock ® Inside comes into play – lowering the cost of access control installations with Wi-Fi-direct technology for small businesses.

The new SimpleAccess 1-door edge controller with KoreLock technology inside integrates firmware, flexible credentials, and device-to-cloud connectivity into one unified mobile app-controlled solution. Marketed under the TrueSecureTM brand, the new Wi-Fi direct 1-door edge controller provides an innovative, cost-effective access control solution for commercial applications such as education, offices, and retail storefronts.

"Our new TrueSecure 1-door edge controller offers a more affordable solution, saving up to 50% over the traditional wired door access solution," said Kyle Henning, SimpleAccess General Manager.

Why KoreLock and SimpleAccess

KoreLock and SimpleAccess are two industry-leading access control technology platforms that provide businesses with streamlined and efficient Wi-Fi-direct cloud-based, smart access control solutions. Their platforms offer a range of features designed to make managing the security of commercial facility door access more cost-effective and secure for small- and medium-sized businesses.

"KoreLock customizes the full suite of hardware, firmware, and software that delivers the APIs and cloud connectivity that SimpleAccess needs to integrate its locking hardware and flexible credential platform with the affordability and convenience requirements of SMB businesses," reported Rob Goff, KoreLock Co-founder and VP of Product. "Together, we offer an easy-to-use, mobile app-managed, cloud-based access control system for SimpleAccess's TrueSecure hardware."

Key Features and Benefits

SimpleAccess's TrueSecure 1-door edge controller powered by KoreLock is a game-changer that lowers costs and simplifies Wi-Fi-direct access control installations and upgrades for businesses. The new Wi-Fi direct edge controller offers businesses a more affordable solution to secure their locations by providing centralized remote management, customizable user access levels, and guest access management.

"Our customers and installation partners are excited about the flexibility, ease of installation, and ease of use of our new Wi-Fi-direct edge controllers," said Steve DeRoche, SimpleAccess Senior Program Manager.

If you're a business owner looking to enhance your door security needs, consider implementing the new TrueSecure 1-door edge controller from SimpleAccess and KoreLock for a simplified and efficient solution. Download the SimpleAccess TrueSecure 1-Door Installation Guide.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock solutions are embedded in over 75,000 locking devices worldwide. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at .

About SimpleAccess

SimpleAccess and TrueSecure are Levata company brands. Levata enables customers to rise above their expectations by providing strategies, solutions, and services that power modern environments. With technology enabling mobility, barcoding and access control, expertise connecting and securing people, data, and assets, and insights to move businesses forward, Levata elevates the potential of thousands of organizations worldwide. Levata has operated as a market leader in end-to-end technology solutions for over 40 years. Learn more at .

