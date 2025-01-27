None Of The Above Party Calls For Referendum On Trump Tariffs, Strategic Voting To Defeat Ford Government In Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party of Ontario

Democracy, Eh?: A Guide to Voter Action, FREE

Strategic in Undemocratic First-Past-the-Post Elections

Referendum needed for "Mandate to spend $Billions to counter Tariffs", NOT Ford's claim for biggest Majority in history (with under 50% of vote).

- Greg Vezina, None of the Above Party of Ontario Leader

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ontario's None of the Above Direct Democracy Party (NOTA Party) calls for Referendum on our response to Trump Tariffs and Strategic Voting in closely contested ridings to defeat Doug Ford's Government in the upcoming February 27, 2025 Ontario Election.

The Party says a province wide Referendum is what is required to get a public mandate to spend $Billions to counter Trump Tariffs, not Premier Ford's claim about winning a big majority with under 50% of the vote in a needless $175 million-dollar snap election.

The NOTA Party believes that Premier Doug Ford has flip-flopped his formerly "For the People" against political "Elites" populist rhetoric by taking a complete 180-degree turn with his decision to call the snap election almost a year and a half early.

The NOTA party is one of Ontario's 25 registered political parties accredited to nominate candidates.



The Party supports grassroots 3R's of Direct Democracy politics (Referendum, Recall, and Electoral/Democratic Reforms).

NOTA nominated 8 candidates when it was established in the 2014 election, 42 candidates in 2018, and 28 candidates in 2022.

The NOTA Party is trying to run a record number of candidates for the 2025 election.

To apply to be a candidate in the 2025 election, or for the list of Candidates see:

Leader Greg Vezina commented, "Ford's early snap election call is nothing more than a blatant attempt to secure another false majority government and consolidate his power. Ford has not even done the minimum due-diligence of clearly informing voters of the potential costs and consequences of Ontario's potential counter measures in reply to US President Donald Trump's planned 25% tariffs."

The NOTA Party believes that this issue is too important to be left entirely in the hands of what increasingly appears to be our squabbling political leaders. It is calling for a referendum to allow the people of Ontario to have a clear and direct say in how the province responds to these tariffs.

NOTA says now is not the time to give Doug Ford and his cronies another four-year blank cheque opportunity to continue gorging on the taxpayers' cookie jar.

NOTA believes that the power to make major decisions should also be in the hands of the people, not entirely with politicians. Behaviours like Doug Ford's snap election prove they are more concerned with their own interests, jobs, and pension contribution benefits.

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) Premier Mike Harris's promised Ontario Provincial and Municipal Referendum Bills, that were approved at Committee but not introduced in Queens Park, are available for quick passage upon recall of legislature.

The Party is also calling for strategic voting "in closely contested ridings" to ensure that the current Doug Ford lead PC government is not re-elected in 2025.

Strategic Voting is considered by many experts to be one of the least democratic of all ways to vote (as it forces voters to choose the lesser of evils instead of voting positively for in many instances their preferred candidate or party on the ballot). In some instances however, it is necessary to prevent abuses like calling a needless, early election. Due to an early 1990 election call, former Ontario Liberal Premier David Peterson's majority government was replaced by Bob Rae's NDP majority.

The NOTA Party is confident that with the support of even a small number of both of the 42% of voters who cast ballots, and especially the 58% of people who did not vote in the previous June 2022 election, these voters can take meaningful steps to bring about changes to make sure the vast majority of public policies are what is best for the people, not just the politicians.

Voters have the power to take actions to both defeat the Doug Ford PC government for putting crass politics and self indulgences before the public interest, and create a better future for the entire province of Ontario.

Download Democracy, Eh?: A Guide to Voter Action , a FREE E-Book for details on Referendum, Electoral and Democratic Reforms, and Strategic Voting.

Greg Vezina

None of the Above Party of Ontario

+1 905-501-8543

...

