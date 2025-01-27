DA Hiked For J&K Govt Employees, Pensioners With Effect From July Last Year

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance Department, the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations, will be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate of 53 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 50 percent of Basic Pay. Revised rate will be effective from July 1, 2024, it added.

“The term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc,” the order reads.

The arrears on account of additional installment of Dearness Allowance with effect from July, 2024 to December, 2024 shall be paid in cash in February, 2025 and shall form part of monthly salary from January, 2025 onwards, the order reads.

“The payment on account of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above shall be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa shall be ignored.”

Regarding pensioners, a separate order of similar nature reads that the arrears on account of additional installment of DA with effect from July to December last year shall be paid in cash to Government Pensioners/Family pensioners In February and shall form part of pension /family pension from January this year onwards.

“Other provisions governing the grant of Dearness Allowance on pension/family pension such as the regulations of Dearness Allowance during employment/re-employment where more than one pension is drawn etc. and other provisions of the existing rules/orders (as are not in conflict with provisions of this Order), shall continue to remain in force.”

